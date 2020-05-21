SAC museum reopens in time for holiday weekend

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Strategic Air Command Museum near Ashland has reopened in time for the Memorial Day weekend after a voluntary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The museum will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, and guests will have access to all exhibits, shops, flight simulators and the cafe.

The museum's summer camp schedule will run as scheduled beginning June 8.

"I am proud to see the efforts that our team is performing in all departments," Executive Director Jeff Cannon said. "Within days of shutting down, the team transitioned into the new normal, adapting and planning for our future by offering virtual programs in our core pillars of education, veterans and community. And in preparation to reopen, the team has implemented current guidelines to assure the safety of staff and visitors.”

The museum will display signs encouraging social distancing, and both guests and staff will be required to wear masks. The SAC Museum encourages guests to read a full list of guidelines at https://sacmuseum.org/welcome-back/ before they visit.

The museum will offer free entry to all health care workers, first responders, active military and veterans throughout Memorial Day weekend.

