Ruth Bader Ginsburg's visit to Lincoln: 'She was a cultural icon then, too'

Steve Willborn was dean of the Nebraska College of Law when a U.S. Supreme Court justice came to town in 2006.
He remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg as small in stature and generous with her time — speaking to students in classrooms, meeting for lunch, shaking hands at a reception at the home of NU President J.B. Milliken, giving the Roman Hruska Lecture to hundreds before heading off to Omaha for another speech.
She even took an interest in his middle school-aged, violin-playing daughter after they met in the hallway of the law college.
“Ginsburg wanted Anne to ride with her in the limousine from Lincoln to Omaha to talk to her about music,” Willborn said.
The opera fan even shared her home address so the pair could continue the dialogue.
“I think it was a sweet indication of her interest in young women and music,” Willborn said.
The Student Bar Association at the Nebraska College of Law held a candlelight vigil Sunday evening in memory of Ginsburg, who died Friday at 87 after a years-long battle with pancreatic cancer, leaving unfulfilled her desire to survive until Election Day.
During her 2006 lecture, she spoke of judges’ lifetime appointments as a way to preserve their impartiality.
“Yet I doubt that insulation would have protected the federal bench if we did not have a culture that frowns on attempts to make the courts over to fit the president’s or the Congress’ image.”
Ginsburg was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993; in recent years, she was the subject of a popular movie that cemented her iconic status with generations of women.
“She was a cultural icon then, too,” Willborn said of Ginsburg's visit to Nebraska. “She was ecstatically received; it had to be a ticketed event to make sure our students could get a seat.”
The college invited a Supreme Court justice to come speak every year or two, the former dean-turned-professor said, and every four or five years, one would say yes.
In 2002, Preeta Bansal, a Lincoln native and former clerk for Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, was a visiting professor at the Nebraska Law College.
She offered to contact Ginsburg, a friend and mentor since the mid-1990s.
“She accepted, and she said I’ll schedule it,” Bansal said Monday.
By the time Ginsburg had an opening to speak, Bansal was back at her New York City law practice.
In a lengthy and personal Facebook tribute to Ginsburg last weekend, Bansal detailed her long-term interactions and bond with the justice, whom she called a "mentor and friend, always available, for the past 25+ years.”
On Sunday, Law College Dean Richard Moberly tweeted a photo of a lunch he attended with Ginsburg and students in 2006, adding: “I look forward to celebrating Justice Ginsburg's amazing life with our students tonight. She will be missed by all who support ‘equality before the law,’ to quote (Nebraska's) state motto.”
I look forward to celebrating Justice Ginsburg's amazing life with our students tonight. I was fortunate enough to have lunch with her & a different group of students over a decade ago. She will be missed by all who support "equality before the law," to quote Nebraska state motto https://t.co/FkTeXOqr9G pic.twitter.com/hvb3e74DyA— Richard Moberly (@Richard_Moberly) September 20, 2020
Ginsburg spoke to Anna W. Shavers' Gender Issues and the Law class during her visit to Lincoln.
Having once been a law professor, the justice was “in her element,” said Shavers, professor of citizenship law and associate dean for diversity and inclusion.
“We talked about her cases, primarily involving sex discrimination, and she really helped us understand what it was like to be a litigator at the time she practiced law.”
In the years since her visit, former students still bring up the impression she made.
“I think they realized I was just as excited to have her in class as they were,” Shavers said.
Nebraska Law Library Director Rich Leiter attended the reception for Ginsburg during her visit, the third of three U.S. Supreme Court justices he’s met.
“The people who become Supreme Court justices, it isn’t the Peter Principle. They are unbelievably smart.”
And he felt the same way about Ginsburg as he did about Antonin Scalia and Sandra Day O’Connor.
“Just saying hello to her and shaking her hand, makes you kind of choke up.”
He and his wife, Wendy, thought Ginsburg seemed frail, even then, but only physically.
The couple have three daughters, and Leiter holds Ginsburg and Day O’Connor up as role models.
“They weren’t looking to pick fights, they simply did what they needed to do to succeed and right what was wrong.”
Willborn had another recollection of Ginsburg’s visit 14 years ago.
A Secret Service agent approached him as they were setting up the auditorium for the Roman Hruska Lecture where Ginsburg would speak and pointed out a poorly dressed, bedraggled man in the hallway.
No worries, Willborn told him. That’s a philosophy professor.
A funny memory, he said.
“But it indicates she was well watched over during those visits.”
