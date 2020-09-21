Ruth Bader Ginsburg's visit to Lincoln: 'She was a cultural icon then, too'

“Yet I doubt that insulation would have protected the federal bench if we did not have a culture that frowns on attempts to make the courts over to fit the president’s or the Congress’ image.”

Ginsburg was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993; in recent years, she was the subject of a popular movie that cemented her iconic status with generations of women.

“She was a cultural icon then, too,” Willborn said of Ginsburg's visit to Nebraska. “She was ecstatically received; it had to be a ticketed event to make sure our students could get a seat.”

The college invited a Supreme Court justice to come speak every year or two, the former dean-turned-professor said, and every four or five years, one would say yes.

In 2002, Preeta Bansal, a Lincoln native and former clerk for Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, was a visiting professor at the Nebraska Law College.

She offered to contact Ginsburg, a friend and mentor since the mid-1990s.

“She accepted, and she said I’ll schedule it,” Bansal said Monday.

By the time Ginsburg had an opening to speak, Bansal was back at her New York City law practice.