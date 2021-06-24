Rural water district customers near Lincoln can resume watering lawns

Wells that supply the district's tanks were running for 72 hours straight, rather than their typical 12-hour on/off cycle. Any failure in the system at that point could have put the entire area at risk of losing water.

"We can't allow it," Bang said. "I don't ever want to be in this situation again."

Bang and board members shared details of water usage at Wednesday meeting, pointing out that 20% of the customers are using 66% of the district's water. In many cases, Bang said those heavy users are customers in subdivisions with large, manicured lawns.

Bang said he and other water district employees often drive through the subdivisions to monitor compliance, including on nights and weekends.

"I don't want to, because I have a family," he said, "but I've been through the neighborhoods at 1 a.m."

Some customers of the water district who attended Wednesday meeting asked why more infrastructure has not been created to meet demand since water issues first arose in 2018. In response, board member Jill Heng said changes in behavior are the bigger issue.

"We are not set up, and will never be set up, for 200,000 gallons per person," she said.