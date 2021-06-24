Rural water district customers near Lincoln can resume watering lawns

BENNET — Restrictions banning some rural Lancaster County residents from watering lawns since June 9 were lifted Wednesday night.
Rural Water District No. 1, which serves 1,800 customers on farms, acreages and subdivisions, as well as residents of Bennet, Panama and Roca, has been experiencing its most dire water shortage in years, according to manager Jordan Bang.
As is typical in the summer, customers will be divided into two groups, with odd-numbered and even-numbered addresses allowed to water lawns on alternating days. But at Wednesday's meeting, officials urged customers to cut their typical watering times in half or the district's board may be forced to reimplement restrictions.
Failure to comply will result in disconnection of water services and a $250 fee to be reconnected. If noncompliance continues, the district could disconnect water service permanently.
The district's priority will always be to provide water for in-home use, for livestock and agriculture, Bang said. But as temperatures shot into the 90s on consecutive days earlier this month, each of the district's water tanks dipped below 10 feet of water, seriously jeopardizing its supply and distribution network.
At the time of the order to stop watering lawns, Bang said the district was on course to run out of water in two days.
Wells that supply the district's tanks were running for 72 hours straight, rather than their typical 12-hour on/off cycle. Any failure in the system at that point could have put the entire area at risk of losing water.
"We can't allow it," Bang said. "I don't ever want to be in this situation again."
Bang and board members shared details of water usage at Wednesday meeting, pointing out that 20% of the customers are using 66% of the district's water. In many cases, Bang said those heavy users are customers in subdivisions with large, manicured lawns.
Bang said he and other water district employees often drive through the subdivisions to monitor compliance, including on nights and weekends.
"I don't want to, because I have a family," he said, "but I've been through the neighborhoods at 1 a.m."
Some customers of the water district who attended Wednesday meeting asked why more infrastructure has not been created to meet demand since water issues first arose in 2018. In response, board member Jill Heng said changes in behavior are the bigger issue.
"We are not set up, and will never be set up, for 200,000 gallons per person," she said.
Bang said the district has a five-year plan to drill one or two new wells, but when and where to focus improvements is complicated by annexation questions that would move existing customers to Lincoln's water system.
Ultimately, Bang said, it's up to area residents to encourage each other to use water responsibly through the end of the season.
