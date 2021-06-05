Running for a cause: Two Lincoln women turn miles into donations to local nonprofits

The organization each month comes from a list of local causes King and Buck say are close to their heart.

“I think keeping the donations in Nebraska has been one of the points in the background the entire time,” King said. “We want to see the dollars stay local and see where major needs are that we can help.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This month, King and Buck are running for Mourning Hope, to support its work helping people through the grieving process and the inaugural Mourning Run 5K the organization is hosting virtually.

“I just appreciate what they do and I think it’s important work,” Buck said.

Buck said she had been thinking about the concept for Mileage For for a while, but doubted its success. She said it has been encouraging to see the support the local community has offered so far.

“I think part of why I dragged my feet on it for a long time was that I just thought, ‘No one's really gonna want to support this idea,’” Buck said. “But it has been supported and that's been really reassuring and just cool to see how people want to support the community.”

Apart from raising money for local nonprofits, Buck said she hopes the challenge also helps raise awareness for the organizations.