Runners warmed up and ready to go as marathon returns to Lincoln streets

The store usually hosts a shakeout run before the marathon each year but decided to expand this year and offered pancakes and smoothies for runners who warmed up over a 2-mile course, store owner Lori Borer said.

“It's a good way for people to get their legs loose before the race tomorrow,” she said.

Lincoln resident Alie Gillespie said she ran her first full marathon at a race in October and was excited to run on Sunday. She said she was glad to see races returning to Lincoln.

“Overall I’m just really excited to be back and having a race,” she said. “I'm running with one of my best friends so it's going to be great.”

She said it was fun to gather with other runners Saturday morning in anticipation for the race.

“I think it’s so fun, always, being around runners,” she said.

The 2020 Lincoln Marathon was canceled due to the pandemic. As a replacement, the marathon hosted a virtual race instead where runners could choose their own path to complete a half or full marathon.

Phillip Herzog of Hickman said he ran the Lincoln Marathon in 2019 and runs regularly but is excited to have races to look forward to again.