Ross theater to undergo renovations over winter break

The Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center is out with the old and in with the new.

Over the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's winter break, the theater will be closed to install new seats in the two auditoriums.

Since opening in 2003, the Ross hasn't had any significant updates, according to director Danny Lee Ladely.

"We wanted to do this renovation because, quite frankly, the original seats we had installed just aren't comfortable," he said. "The chairs are old now, and it has gotten to the point where we need to keep our movie-goers happy."

Ladely said the new seats will be wider, have more comfortable cushions, in-arm cup holders and still feature collapsible desktops for UNL students with classes at the Ross.

The project will lower capacity in each of the two theaters, with the larger of the two going from 250 seats to 197 and the smaller theater going from 105 seats to 82. There will be additional space for wheelchair seating in both theaters, Ladely said.