Roper Elementary School reports $1,250 in damages after vandalism to card scanner machines
Roper Elementary School filed a vandalism report Friday morning after its card scanners were destroyed, causing $1,250 in damages. 

The scanners, which are used to grant access to the building, were damaged between 10 p.m. and 6:52 a.m., according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Capt. Duane Winkler said because the scanners are located on the outside of the building they are vulnerable to damage. 

LPD said this is an active investigation, and there are no suspects at this time. 

Accuser offers tearful testimony, says LeGrone 'raped me for 15 minutes'
Inmate serving life for murder now accused of serious assault with a weapon at Lincoln prison
Couple arrested on drug and weapons charges during Lincoln traffic stop
3 students, 1 adult left with minor injuries after school bus crash in Lincoln
Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223

Husker News