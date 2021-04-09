Roper Elementary School reports $1,250 in damages after vandalism to card scanner machines

Roper Elementary School filed a vandalism report Friday morning after its card scanners were destroyed, causing $1,250 in damages.

The scanners, which are used to grant access to the building, were damaged between 10 p.m. and 6:52 a.m., according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Capt. Duane Winkler said because the scanners are located on the outside of the building they are vulnerable to damage.

LPD said this is an active investigation, and there are no suspects at this time.

