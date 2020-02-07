Rollover accident injures five at 46th and Adams streets

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a rollover accident involving three vehicles at 46th and Adams streets on Friday evening.

Capt. Nancy Crist of LFR said five people were transported to hospitals with unspecified injuries. The driver of the car that rolled was in critical condition, according to LPD. Another driver was in serious condition.

Hydraulic tools were used to remove some of the victims from their vehicles.

The accident is under investigation.

Traffic is being diverted in the area and emergency personnel is requesting that motorists avoid the area.

