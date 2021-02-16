Rolling blackouts resume after Lincoln drops to -31, its second-coldest temperature ever recorded

Rolling blackouts resumed in Lincoln on Tuesday morning as the city -- and much of the nation -- remained in the grip of extreme cold temperatures.

The Lincoln Airport dipped to minus-31 just after 5 a.m., the second-lowest temperature ever recorded in the city, and the frigid weather extended all the way to the Gulf Coast of Texas.

To help conserve power across the 17-state footprint covered by the Southwest Power Pool, Lincoln Electric System announced that it had been directed to reinstate what it refers to as "load shedding," essentially rolling blackouts.

Around 7 a.m. power was cut to areas near 17th and Holdrege streets and 93rd and O streets. Those areas include campuses of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Southeast Community College, both of which canceled classes Tuesday, limiting the impact of the blackouts. According to an outage map on the LES website, the outages affected about 500 total customers.

By 8 a.m., the rolling blackouts had expanded to other areas of the city, affecting more than 12,000 customers.