Rolling blackouts resume after Lincoln drops to -31, its second-coldest temperature ever recorded

Rolling blackouts resumed in Lincoln on Tuesday morning as the city -- and much of the nation -- remained in the grip of extreme cold temperatures.
The Lincoln Airport dipped to minus-31 just after 5 a.m., the second-lowest temperature ever recorded in the city, and the frigid weather extended all the way to the Gulf Coast of Texas.
To help conserve power across the 17-state footprint covered by the Southwest Power Pool, Lincoln Electric System announced that it had been directed to reinstate what it refers to as "load shedding," essentially rolling blackouts.
Around 7 a.m. power was cut to areas near 17th and Holdrege streets and 93rd and O streets. Those areas include campuses of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Southeast Community College, both of which canceled classes Tuesday, limiting the impact of the blackouts. According to an outage map on the LES website, the outages affected about 500 total customers.
By 8 a.m., the rolling blackouts had expanded to other areas of the city, affecting more than 12,000 customers.
Outages are typically limited to 30-60 minutes, Lincoln Electric System said, but may last longer before rolling to the next location. Depending on how long the Southwest Power Pool requires utilities to conserve use, rolling blackouts could be repeated over the same areas.
Several people on social media reported that their outage lasted around 50 minutes.
Lincoln Electric System asks that you call to report an outage only if power is out for more than 1 hour.
The outages were widespread across Nebraska, with utilities doing the best to update customers over social media channels.
More than 30,000 Omaha Public Power District customers in Douglas and Sarpy counties were without power. Closer to Lincoln, Norris Public Power announced rolling blackouts affecting Denton, Martell, Pleasant Dale, Rokeby and other areas.
The cold snap in Lincoln was the coldest in more than 45 years. After hitting a morning low of minus-16 Monday morning -- which set a record -- the city dropped to minus-25 before midnight and broke the record for the second time.
The low Tuesday morning was the coldest ever in February and was topped only by a reading of minus-33 on Jan. 12, 1974.
Elsewhere in Nebraska, Hastings recorded its coldest-ever temperature of minus-30.
Looking good news? Runza's are free with fries and a drink as part of the restaurant chain's Temperature Tuesday promotion.
❗FREE TEMPERATURE TUESDAY®❗— Runza Restaurants (@Runza) February 16, 2021
The coldest temperature at 6am was below 0 degrees. That means your Original #RunzaSandwich is FREE today when you also purchase medium fries and a drink. pic.twitter.com/m23v1ybzXM
Blackouts weren't the only problem caused by the extreme cold.
Lincoln Fire & Rescue was dealing with a chlorine gas leak due to a broken pipe at the ADM plant at 540 South St.
Temperatures are slowly rebounding, with Tuesday's high possibly reaching zero in Lincoln. Forecasts call for a high of 15 on Wednesday, 18 on Thursday, 24 on Friday and 32 on Saturday.
The last time Lincoln saw above-freezing temperatures was on Feb. 4.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
