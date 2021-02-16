Rolling blackouts paused for now as temperatures rebound from minus 31 in Lincoln

The lights went dark for some Lincoln residents Tuesday morning as the city — and much of the nation — remained in the grip of extreme cold temperatures.

The temperature at the Lincoln Airport dipped to minus 31 degrees just after 5 a.m., the second-lowest temperature ever notched in 135 years of record-keeping. And the frigid weather extended all the way to the Texas Gulf Coast.

With furnaces blasting across the 17-state footprint of the Southwest Power Pool, Lincoln Electric System was forced into a second day of "load shedding," essentially rolling blackouts.

President and CEO Kevin Wailes said that he was notified early Tuesday morning that LES would need to shed 20 megawatts of power — double what it was asked to shed Monday.

A short time later, that request doubled again, to 40 megawatts, Wailes said, or about 7.5% of the total power LES generates.

As the blackouts moved from one section of the city to another, roughly 44,000 LES customers went without power at some point from about 6:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.