Roller skating championships return to Lincoln starting this week

After a four-year hiatus, the USA Roller Sports National Championships are coming back to Lincoln.
The championships start Saturday at Speedway Sports Complex with figure skating, which will take place through July 15. That will be followed by inline hockey and speed skating before events wrap up July 24.
The three-week competition is expected to bring thousands of skaters and their families to Lincoln from all over the U.S.
Derek Feyerherm, director of sales for the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau, said he's expecting about the same number of visitors — roughly 3,500 athletes and their families — as came to Lincoln for the 2018 event.
"People are excited to be back in Lincoln," Feyerherm said. "People love coming here to compete."
The event, which Lincoln has hosted more than any other city, is big for the local economy. Feyerherm said it typically generates 8,000-10,000 hotel room reservations over the course of the competition, with the local economic impact estimated at $5 million-$7 million.
This was supposed to be the second year of a two-year run for the championships, as Lincoln had originally been scheduled to host them in 2021 and 2022. But the coronavirus pandemic caused the 2020 championships to be canceled, which pushed everything back by a year.
This year's schedule also will be a bit different.
Normally, the competition starts with speed skating and roller hockey, with figure skating coming later. However, there's a scheduling conflict with the roller sports competition at The World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, necessitating a schedule flip in Lincoln.
Among the athletes competing in the inline speed skating events is Erin Jackson, who was the first Black woman to win an Olympic gold medal in long-track speed skating at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Jackson said in a news release that she's looking forward to coming to Lincoln after failing in her previous attempt to become a grand champion at the 2019 championships in Spokane, Washington.
Miguel Jose, president of the National SpeedSkating Circuit, said he is "beyond thrilled" to be returning to "share this amazing sport with the local community in Lincoln.”
Photo timeline: History of roller skating in Lincoln
Lincoln has a long history of roller skating, with USA Roller Sports getting its start in the city, and the National Museum of Roller Skating located here. LincolnRink was the first rink, then Arena, which became Holiday North, which then became Skate Zone. Other rinks cropped up around the city through the years. But as of Sunday, there are no rinks left, as Skate Zone has been sold and the land will be developed.
