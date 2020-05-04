Roller skating championships postponed; won't come to Lincoln until 2022

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

USA Roller Sports has announced plans to postpone its national championships this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which will have a ripple effect on Lincoln.

Executive Director Eric Steele said on the organization's Facebook page over the weekend that this year's championships scheduled to occur later this summer in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, have been canceled.

"The decision to cancel a national championship is monumental, and to our knowledge has never occurred previously in the organization’s long history," the post said. "But, the safety of our community of athletes, coaches, officials, staff, vendors, family, friends and spectators must remain our top priority."

However, the organization said, "there is a positive plan in place moving forward."

"As such, and through extraordinary cooperation efforts with the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Lincoln, Nebraska, we are pleased to also announce that essentially everything will move forward one year in our planning, delivery and host city locations. Thus the 2021 championships will be in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and the 2022/2023 championships will be in Lincoln, Nebraska."

