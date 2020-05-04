You are the owner of this article.
Roller skating championships postponed; won't come to Lincoln until 2022
Speed Skating

Brooklyn Duree, Ava Lafferty and Ziarira Woodard compete in the primary girls speed race at the USA Roller Sports National Championshipsin July 2017 at Speedway Village. The organization has postponed this year's championships because of COVID-19, meaning the event, which was scheduled to return to Lincoln in 2021, won't return until 2022.

 Journal Star file photo

USA Roller Sports has announced plans to postpone its national championships this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which will have a ripple effect on Lincoln.

Executive Director Eric Steele said on the organization's Facebook page over the weekend that this year's championships scheduled to occur later this summer in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, have been canceled.

"The decision to cancel a national championship is monumental, and to our knowledge has never occurred previously in the organization’s long history," the post said. "But, the safety of our community of athletes, coaches, officials, staff, vendors, family, friends and spectators must remain our top priority."

However, the organization said, "there is a positive plan in place moving forward."

"As such, and through extraordinary cooperation efforts with the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Lincoln, Nebraska, we are pleased to also announce that essentially everything will move forward one year in our planning, delivery and host city locations. Thus the 2021 championships will be in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and the 2022/2023 championships will be in Lincoln, Nebraska."

Lincoln has a long history of roller skating, with USA Roller Sports getting its start in the city, and the National Museum of Roller Skating located here. LincolnRink was the first rink, then Arena, which became Holiday North, which then became Skate Zone. Other rinks cropped up around the city through the years. But as of Sunday, there are no rinks left, as Skate Zone has been sold and the land will be developed.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

