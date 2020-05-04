Roller skating championships postponed; won't come to Lincoln until 2022

USA Roller Sports has announced plans to postpone its national championships this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which will have a ripple effect on Lincoln.
Executive Director Eric Steele said on the organization's Facebook page over the weekend that this year's championships scheduled to occur later this summer in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, have been canceled.
"The decision to cancel a national championship is monumental, and to our knowledge has never occurred previously in the organization’s long history," the post said. "But, the safety of our community of athletes, coaches, officials, staff, vendors, family, friends and spectators must remain our top priority."
However, the organization said, "there is a positive plan in place moving forward."
"As such, and through extraordinary cooperation efforts with the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Lincoln, Nebraska, we are pleased to also announce that essentially everything will move forward one year in our planning, delivery and host city locations. Thus the 2021 championships will be in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and the 2022/2023 championships will be in Lincoln, Nebraska."
Photo timeline: History of roller skating in Lincoln
Lincoln has a long history of roller skating, with USA Roller Sports getting its start in the city, and the National Museum of Roller Skating located here. LincolnRink was the first rink, then Arena, which became Holiday North, which then became Skate Zone. Other rinks cropped up around the city through the years. But as of Sunday, there are no rinks left, as Skate Zone has been sold and the land will be developed.
The LincolnRink at 19th & O streets was the first roller skating rink in Lincoln.
There once was a skating rink at the State Fairgrounds.
The LincolnRink even had its own newsletter in 1944.
Halloween parties have already been favorites at skating rinks, including this 1950s one at LincolnRink.
The National Museum of Roller Skating has an exhibit highlighting skating in Lincoln.
There once was a trampoline park in front of the Arena rink.
Arena Skate Rink before renovations, which moved the entrance, skate counter, snack bar and other amenities to the east end.
Rink owner Seth Scott (left) and manager Dennis Runyan at Holiday South.
The Arena before renovation moved the entrance to the east side.
Working the ticket counter at the old Arena skating rink.
The snack bar at the old Arena.
Skaters also loved playing pinball.
Sean Klein, 16, was among dozens of LPS students who spent a day off school skating -- including doing the limbo -- at Holiday Skateworld on Jan. 25, 1988.
Push races were a popular event.
Costume parties were popular at Holiday Skate World.
The Arena skating rink was a busy place, holding school, Girl Scout and birthday parties.
Holiday Skate Center South opened at 56th Street and Nebraska 2 in the late 1960s.
Looking over the South rink.
Skating at Holiday South.
Skates await to be rented at Holiday South.
The snack bar at Holiday South.
John "Jack" Schubert has been roller skating since the 1940s, and he met his wife while skating. Schubert wrote a book about his roller skating experiences in Lincoln.
Skate Zone, Lincoln's last roller-skating rink, was purchased by a developer and will close April 30.
Skaters young and old have signed a wall at Skate Zone. The rink, Lincoln's only public roller skating facility, will close April 30.
Rental skates show wear and tear at the Skate Zone.
Gary Brakhage (in tie-dye shirt) chats with friends in the snack bar at Skate Zone on the next-to-last adult skate on April 20.
Roller skates amid the reflections of colored lights at Skate Zone.
One of the final adult night skates at Skate Zone drew a crowd April 20. The rink near 48th and O streets has been sold and will be razed to make way for a development.
Brooklyn Duree, Ava Lafferty and Ziarira Woodard compete in the primary girls speed race at the USA Roller Sports National Championshipsin July 2017 at Speedway Village. The organization has postponed this year's championships because of COVID-19, meaning the event, which was scheduled to return to Lincoln in 2021, won't return until 2022.