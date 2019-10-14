Rokeby Road between South 70th and 84th streets is now open. The street has been closed since September 2018 for a paving and safety improvement project.
In addition to new pavement, the improvements include turn lanes at the South 70th Street intersection; roundabouts at 73rd Street and Carpathian Lane; storm sewer improvements to enhance drainage; ADA-accessible sidewalks; and LED street lights. The street was designed to potentially be widened to four lanes to support traffic and residential growth in the future.