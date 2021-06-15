Rodeo competitors looking to rent Lincoln-area RVs in July

The Lancaster Event Center is looking to connect local RV owners willing to rent their units with families coming to Lincoln for the National High School Finals Rodeo.

RV owners are asked to sign up by June 28 to rent units to rodeo contestant families for days between July 15-24, according to a news release.

Up to 1,700 high school competitors will come to Lincoln from 42 states, Canada and Mexico for the rodeo, with performances beginning July 18. About 30,000 people are expected to travel to Lincoln for the event.

While some stay in hotels, many will make their home on the large campground at the event center. Many people traveling to the rodeo live too far away to bring their own RVs and renting RVs set up at the fairgrounds is a convenient option for contestant families, the news release said.

“The availability of rental RVs from local private parties is a key way that host communities make visitors feel welcome for this international event," Lancaster Event Center managing director Amy Dickerson said.

RV owners typically charge about $100 a night to rent units to contestant families, the release said, and $500 is a moderate deposit amount.