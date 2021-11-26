Rodeo coach at college in Curtis has diverse experience

Now, Clark serves as a cavalry scout in the 1-134th Cavalry of the Nebraska National Guard.

“I’ve always had this attitude of, ‘If not me, then who?' Who’s going to step up to the plate if I don’t?” Clark said.

Clark, who also owns a car wash and an insurance agency, said working as a rodeo coach has been his favorite job so far and seeing the students’ progress is rewarding.

“I have an awesome group of kids to help with, and they’re all very unique, but at the end of the day we all come together for a similar goal, and that’s to have fun,” Clark said.

Calli Bauer, a sophomore at the college and member of the rodeo team, said she knew of Clark because of both of their families’ involvement in the rodeo community and was excited to find out he would be coaching the team.