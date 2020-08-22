Rock Island Trail to close for work near Lincoln zoo

Drainage work planned near the Lincoln Children's Zoo will shut down the Rock Island Trail between Capitol Parkway and A Street beginning Tuesday.
City officials said the trail will be closed for work between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays through Sept. 8.
When it's closed, trail traffic will be detoured onto the Billy Wolff Trail.
