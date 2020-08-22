 Skip to main content
Rock Island Trail to close for work near Lincoln zoo
Rock Island Trail to close for work near Lincoln zoo

A nun rides her bike down the Rock Island Trail on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Drainage work planned near the Lincoln Children's Zoo will shut down the Rock Island Trail between Capitol Parkway and A Street beginning Tuesday.

City officials said the trail will be closed for work between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays through Sept. 8.

When it's closed, trail traffic will be detoured onto the Billy Wolff Trail.

