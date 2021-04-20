 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Island Trail near Lincoln Children's Zoo to close because of renovation
0 comments

Rock Island Trail near Lincoln Children's Zoo to close because of renovation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bike ride

The Swanson family, including Roxane (left to right); Margot, 7; Scott; Linus, 10; and Oscar, 8, take a bike ride on the Rock Island Trail on Wednesday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The portion of Rock Island Trail that goes along the Lincoln Children's Zoo will close because of a renovation project.

The Cascade Fountain renovation project at 27th Street and Capitol Parkway will lead to closure of the trail Friday. It will remain closed during the renovation. The project will likely continue through fall. 

To avoid the closed section of trail, people can use the Billy Wolff Trail, which is north of the zoo. People can still access the zoo and the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program from the Rock Island Trail near A Street. 

'Always looking at the world with an artist’s eye'
'She’d come over here and go straight for the grandkids'
'Everybody loved Irvy'
Condo near Pinnacle Bank Arena sells for $1 million, a Lincoln record
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'It was a murder in the full light of day': Biden

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News