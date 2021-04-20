Rock Island Trail near Lincoln Children's Zoo to close because of renovation

The portion of Rock Island Trail that goes along the Lincoln Children's Zoo will close because of a renovation project.

The Cascade Fountain renovation project at 27th Street and Capitol Parkway will lead to closure of the trail Friday. It will remain closed during the renovation. The project will likely continue through fall.

To avoid the closed section of trail, people can use the Billy Wolff Trail, which is north of the zoo. People can still access the zoo and the Lincoln Public Schools Science Focus Program from the Rock Island Trail near A Street.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.