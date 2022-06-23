Robber's Cave now preserved into history

Robber’s Cave — carved into sandstone south of Van Dorn Park as an early brewery warehouse before becoming a gathering place for adventurous teens and ultimately an official tourist spot — can now become even more official.

The cave already is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Now, History Nebraska gave the city of Lincoln a $40,000 matching grant to develop a management plan for Robber’s Cave, digitize material related to historical resources, make more information available on the website and to hold lectures.

The grant was one of three announced by History Nebraska as part of its certified local government program designed to increase local preservation activities.

