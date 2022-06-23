 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Robber's Cave now preserved into history

  • Updated
  • 0

Robber’s Cave — carved into sandstone south of Van Dorn Park as an early brewery warehouse before becoming a gathering place for adventurous teens and ultimately an official tourist spot — can now become even more official.

The cave already is on the National Register of Historic Places. 

Now, History Nebraska gave the city of Lincoln a $40,000 matching grant to develop a management plan for Robber’s Cave, digitize material related to historical resources, make more information available on the website and to hold lectures.

The grant was one of three announced by History Nebraska as part of its certified local government program designed to increase local preservation activities.

Disparities in Nebraska youth sports need to be addressed, advocates say
Lincoln resettlement fund reaches more than 50% of its goal

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local government reporter

Margaret Reist is a recovering education reporter now writing about local and county government and the people who live in the city where she was born and raised.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden warns the US needs to start preparing for the next pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News