Robber's Cave — just beneath downtown Lincoln — now preserved into history

Robber’s Cave — carved into sandstone south of Van Dorn Park as an early brewery warehouse before becoming a gathering place for adventurous teens and ultimately an official tourist spot — can now become even more official.
The cave already is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Now, History Nebraska gave the city of Lincoln a $40,000 matching grant to develop a management plan for Robber’s Cave, digitize material related to historical resources, make more information available on the website and to hold lectures.
The grant was one of three announced by History Nebraska as part of its certified local government program designed to increase local preservation activities.
At the corner of 13th and P streets, a Uvalde shooting memorial is seen by thousands in Lincoln each day. But the artist or artists responsible have remained invisible in the weeks since the work appeared.
The pursuit began near 56th and O, where a trooper saw two motorcycles without license plates and attempted a traffic stop, according to the State Patrol. Both motorcycles fled eastbound at a high rate of speed.
A Lincoln Southeast soccer coach noticed the same teams were winning each season, so he decided to look at the data. What he found turned into a larger project to tackle inequities in youth sports access.