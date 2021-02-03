Roads could be icy for Thursday morning commute, then Lincoln goes into deep freeze

Light rain overnight could quickly turn to snow as a cold front passes early Thursday morning, raising the possibility of a messy commute.

The National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory posted for Lincoln and much of eastern, central and northern Nebraska. In Lincoln, the advisory runs from 2 a.m. to noon.

The mixed precipitation will likely result in only a dusting of snow in Lincoln, but up to 2 inches of snow could fall across east-central Nebraska.

Forecasters, however, are most concerned for travelers who could experience roads that freeze quickly as the front passes and temperatures drop rapidly. Additionally, strong winds behind the front could whip any snow that falls, causing blizzard-like conditions in some areas.

In Lincoln, the most intense snow is likely between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Skies may clear by Thursday afternoon, and temperatures may rebound to 32 on Friday. But forecasters say that may be the last chance at above-freezing temperatures for a week or more.

The surge of arctic air this weekend will hold high temperatures in the teens and drop lows below zero in Lincoln.

