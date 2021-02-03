 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roads could be icy for Thursday morning commute, then Lincoln goes into deep freeze
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Roads could be icy for Thursday morning commute, then Lincoln goes into deep freeze

{{featured_button_text}}

Light rain overnight could quickly turn to snow as a cold front passes early Thursday morning, raising the possibility of a messy commute.

The National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory posted for Lincoln and much of eastern, central and northern Nebraska. In Lincoln, the advisory runs from 2 a.m. to noon.

The mixed precipitation will likely result in only a dusting of snow in Lincoln, but up to 2 inches of snow could fall across east-central Nebraska.

Forecasters, however, are most concerned for travelers who could experience roads that freeze quickly as the front passes and temperatures drop rapidly. Additionally, strong winds behind the front could whip any snow that falls, causing blizzard-like conditions in some areas.

In Lincoln, the most intense snow is likely between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Watch now: The making of the vegan dragon protecting 11th Street in Lincoln

Skies may clear by Thursday afternoon, and temperatures may rebound to 32 on Friday. But forecasters say that may be the last chance at above-freezing temperatures for a week or more.

The surge of arctic air this weekend will hold high temperatures in the teens and drop lows below zero in Lincoln.

Snow plow crews see 'light at the end of the tunnel' after taxing week

PHOTOS FROM THE BIG JANUARY SNOWSTORM

Weather logo 2020 snow
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

More Than Numbers: Nebraskans lost to COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News