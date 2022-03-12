 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Road work to reduce traffic to one lane between Lincoln and Crete

Later this month, Werner Construction will begin work on a $12 million project to repave Nebraska 33 between Crete and U.S. 77 south of Lincoln.

The work is set to begin March 21 and extend through November, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The work includes culvert and bridge repairs, asphalt surfacing and shoulder construction. Traffic will be reduced to one lane where work is taking place, including three bridges along the route.

To avoid construction, drivers headed between Crete and Lincoln should use Nebraska 103.

