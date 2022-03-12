Road work to reduce traffic to one lane between Lincoln and Crete

Later this month, Werner Construction will begin work on a $12 million project to repave Nebraska 33 between Crete and U.S. 77 south of Lincoln.
The work is set to begin March 21 and extend through November, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
The work includes culvert and bridge repairs, asphalt surfacing and shoulder construction. Traffic will be reduced to one lane where work is taking place, including three bridges along the route.
To avoid construction, drivers headed between Crete and Lincoln should use Nebraska 103.
20 things famous people say about Nebraska
Granger Smith
Michael Buble
Zoe Kazan
Alan Heeger
Thomas Haden Church
Kevin Morby
"My dad grew up in western Nebraska. I'd visit all the time as a kid, and it's very much like the Wild West. It felt to me like a cowboy movie. Stuff like that made me become this dreamer at a young age."
- Kevin Morby, singer
Jason Momoa
Tyronn Lue
Ashley Graham
Standing Bear
Karl-Anthony Towns
“This is my first time (in Nebraska), and I’ve documented it very well into my journal. I’m happy to be here.”
-- Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA player
Rainbow Rowell
"I find Ugg boots really comforting... Because they remind me that we live in a place you can still get away with, even get excited by, Ugg boots. In fashionable places, you have to pretend that you're over them, or that you've always hated them. But in Nebraska, you can still be happy about new Ugg boots. That's nice. There's no end to the innocence."
-- Rainbow Rowell, author
Andy Roddick
"I'll never lose my roots. I think I'm too close to my family for that. I still make my trip back to Nebraska every year, and I still love going back to Texas where I grew up, as well. I've just kind of had to mature a little bit more and get used to a little bit different style of life."
- Tennis player Andy Roddick
Larry the Cable Guy
“I couldn’t be prouder of my state. When I grew up there, it was the greatest time in my life. I’ll always try to mention my home state.”
- Dan Whitney, aka Larry the Cable Guy
Merril Hoge
"If we wanted a model of how sports should be, you go to Nebraska and experience that. If you love sports, if you love college football, go to Nebraska, make an effort to go to Nebraska and watch a game."
- Merril Hoge, former NFL player and ESPN analyst
Meghan Daum
"Like a restless kid from a small town, Lincoln wants to prove to you that it’s not a hick. All the same, the country comforts of its steakhouses and honky-tonks make you want to put your arms around it as though it were a big, shaggy sheepdog."
-- Author and columnist Meghan Daum
Donna Brazile
"I have a simple rule: when I'm on TV, I'm not talking to just my anchor or my colleague on my right. I'm talking to America. I look into the lens, and in my head, I'm talking to somebody in Nebraska. Why Nebraska? Why the Cornhusker State? I have no idea. But it feels like it's a good place to talk to people."
- Political analyst Donna Brazile
Sean Penn
"I had a tremendous time shooting in Nebraska. I like that state a lot, all over it."
- Actor Sean Penn
Gabrielle Union
"My mom is painfully sweet; she's from Nebraska."
- Actress Gabrielle Union
Kevin Bleyer
"Yes, my fellow citizens, despite what the original Constitution of the United States says about the qualifications for statehood and the guarantee of representation in Congress, by every measure that truly matters in America (bigness, crowdedness, awesomeness, Texasness), Nebraska doesn't deserve its star on the American flag."
- Writer/producer Kevin Bleyer
Andrew Rannells
"I still can't shake the Nebraska off of me."
- Actor Andrew Rannells
Dick Cavett
"You appreciate Nebraska when you have left it, and you suddenly get a yearning for the Sandhills, your old neighborhood."
- Comedian Dick Cavett
Matthew Sweet
"The openness of rural Nebraska certainly influenced me. That openness, in a way, fosters the imagination. But growing up, Lincoln wasn't a small town. It was a college town. It had record stores and was a liberal place."
- Musician Matthew Sweet