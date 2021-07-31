 Skip to main content
Road work to close Interstate 180 on Thursday evening
Road work to close Interstate 180 on Thursday evening

Interstate 180 will close to traffic in both directions on Thursday evening to allow crews to seal fine cracks in the road surface.

The work is expected to be completed in one night, but I-180 will be closed from 7 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday between the I-80 and Cornhusker Highway interchanges.

'A little bit easier for everybody' — traffic resumes on South 68th Street south of Lincoln
