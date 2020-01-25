'Road to nowhere': Lengthy street project saga drawing to a close in Seward

“This has been in the city’s comprehensive one- and six-year street plan for at least 20 years,” said Seward Mayor Josh Eickmeier. “It’s been contemplated and planned for quite some time, but as it is with a lot of these projects, it becomes a question of the availability of dollars, because these road projects aren’t cheap.”

Seward obtained a right of way to build a street on the property in 2003 as part of an agreement with the homeowners association. In exchange for the right of way, the Eastridge Homeowners Association added a buffer zone of 175 feet to the back of each home's yard.

The right of way went unused until the Obama administration asked for shovel-ready projects in 2009. Seward submitted the street extension and was awarded federal funds totaling 80% of the nearly $845,000 project, with the state expected to pick up the rest.

Despite the funding being in place, the project stalled. In 2012, the Seward City Council considered abandoning its plans to extend Karol Kay Boulevard after putting up most of its cost share to engineer the project.

The council chose to reject the resolution to abandon plans, however, locking the city into an agreement with the state and federal government to complete the work.