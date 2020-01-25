'Road to nowhere': Lengthy street project saga drawing to a close in Seward

Sloping east from Seward’s city limits down to Plum Creek, nearly a dozen acres of farm ground were preserved by homeowners on Eastridge Avenue who banded together to purchase the land more than two decades ago.
The Eastridge Homeowners Association later agreed the property behind the backyards in the development should remain as it looked in 1999 in perpetuity: Fertile ag land extending to the wetlands along the creek.
“We had to go deep into our pockets to buy it,” said Linda Gierke, a longtime Eastridge resident and a founding member of the association. “But for those of us who want a green space when we look out our kitchen window, it was worth it.”
The pastoral view could change later this year, however, after the city of Seward recently moved forward with eminent domain to extend a north-south street between two major east-west thoroughfares.
Members of the homeowner association say the move to seize the one-third acre in order to build “a road to nowhere” totaling more than $1 million violated their rights and the protections they placed on the property.
But Seward officials say the plan to extend Karol Kay Boulevard by 1,500 feet, ultimately connecting Waverly Road in the north and Hillcrest Drive/Bluff Road in the south has been on the city's list of road projects for nearly as long as the association has existed.
“This has been in the city’s comprehensive one- and six-year street plan for at least 20 years,” said Seward Mayor Josh Eickmeier. “It’s been contemplated and planned for quite some time, but as it is with a lot of these projects, it becomes a question of the availability of dollars, because these road projects aren’t cheap.”
Seward obtained a right of way to build a street on the property in 2003 as part of an agreement with the homeowners association. In exchange for the right of way, the Eastridge Homeowners Association added a buffer zone of 175 feet to the back of each home's yard.
The right of way went unused until the Obama administration asked for shovel-ready projects in 2009. Seward submitted the street extension and was awarded federal funds totaling 80% of the nearly $845,000 project, with the state expected to pick up the rest.
Despite the funding being in place, the project stalled. In 2012, the Seward City Council considered abandoning its plans to extend Karol Kay Boulevard after putting up most of its cost share to engineer the project.
The council chose to reject the resolution to abandon plans, however, locking the city into an agreement with the state and federal government to complete the work.
Since then, the homeowners along Eastridge Avenue have watched as the corridor for the street crept westward toward their property.
According to City Administrator Greg Butcher, the initial plans for the street first presented in 2014 ran too close to an ongoing, federally funded trail project, as well as a planned park farther north along Plum Creek.
The next set of plans moved the street west, still in the flood plain, but necessitating Seward to acquire additional right of way to begin work.
Gierke said the homeowners association watched the project slowly shift westward toward its property lines with dread, knowing it meant homeowners' days of enjoying pastoral views from their back windows were numbered.
“They finally decided they were going to need to take some of our land after years of telling us they weren’t going to do that,” she said.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation began negotiations to purchase a piece of the property in January 2019, but was unable to reach an agreement. As part of its contract with the state, Seward was then required to initiate eminent domain proceedings.
The City Council approved a resolution to start the process in Seward County Court last September. Early this year, a panel of three court-appointed appraisers valued the property needed to start construction on the street at $9,960.
Greg Damman, an attorney representing the homeowners association, said his clients didn’t disagree with the value of the land parcel taken by the city on Jan. 7.
But he feels the state shortchanged the homeowners on what he calls “consequential damages,” or losing enjoyment of their homes based upon the use of eminent domain to seize the property.
“Each of these folks have backyards that look over the Plum Creek valley,” Damman said. “Right now, it’s more of a rural-type view, but soon they’ll have street lights and potentially some traffic.”
The homeowners association has 30 days to appeal the court’s decision. Damman said last week the residents along Eastridge Avenue hadn’t determined whether or not to pursue that option.
Meanwhile, the homeowners asked the U.S. Department of Transportation's Office of Inspector General on Jan. 4 to audit the project "to make certain that tax money spent and to be spent" was taking place within federal guidelines.
To date, the amount spent by the state on the project is nearly $265,000, with Seward picking up approximately $169,000 of the costs.
The move by the homeowners association will delay a vote by the City Council to approve a construction bid until Feb. 4.
Butcher said the city is taking extra time to ensure it is on solid footing with the state and federal transportation departments before asking the council to vote on the project.
At the Jan. 21 City Council meeting, Eickmeier said he wants the city to lock in a price to complete the project -- a street, he noted, that would create an additional route for drivers to Seward Middle School and Plum Creek Park -- after construction costs have risen by more than 25% over the last eight years.
Gierke, of the Eastridge Homeowners Association, said she'll keep rallying opposition to the "road to nowhere."
“There has been no local support for this project,” Gierke said. “No one thinks this is a good idea because it doesn’t make any sense.”
