Riverdance sweeps into Lied Center with impressive 25th anniversary show

Riverdance swept into the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Tuesday, carrying away the audience with its 25th anniversary show of Irish dance performed by some of the style’s best practitioners.

They include leading lady Amy-Mae Dolan, a world Irish dance champion, who impressed each time she took center stage, alone, with a partner or a group of dancers, in the production that is loosely framed around a romance in Ireland that becomes an immigrant tale in its second act.

Performed in front of a large screen that carried varying backgrounds, from sunsets to thunderstorms to placid rivers and the moon dancing off the water, the dancers captivated with their fast-kicking technique, creating intense rhythms with taps on their shoes and connecting with the audience, which was audibly impressed throughout the 100-minute show.

Riverdance, however, isn’t all Irish dance. There’s singing, a fine band made up of a saxophonist, Ulleann pipes, tin whistle and concertina player, fiddler and a percussionist who brought down the house with a solo on the Irish drum, the bodhran and, in the first act, some classical ballet lifts and spins.

In the second act, a Sharks and Jets-style showdown on the Brooklyn streets between a pair of American tap dancers and three Irish dancers is followed by a four-person Russian folk dance troupe kicking, spinning and jumping around the stage, and the return of Spanish flamenco dancer Rocio Dusme, who stole the first act with her dramatic, emotive flair.

Both acts, of course, end with the full company in full fast stepping, highly coordinated move mode, bringing the audience to its feet and, at the end, keeping it there through the dancing encores.

Riverdance will be on the Lied stage again Wednesday and Thursday, where it will almost certainly deliver again its world-famous show in high style.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0