Ridership down, disinfectant up for Lincoln's bike-share program

This wasn’t how BikeLNK expected to celebrate its second birthday.
Since the city’s first bike-share program launched in April 2018, city manager Jamie Granquist has kept track of the numbers.
Nearly 9,000 unique riders, 80,000 trips, 160,000 miles, 152,000 pounds of carbon offset and more than 6.3 million calories — “a lot of pizza,” she said — burned on the two-wheeled rentals deployed around downtown and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campuses.
And 2020 started strong. The nearly 2,250 trips in February more than doubled the number from a year before. March was busier than a year earlier, too.
The program benefited heavily from downtown workers, college students, restaurant and bar customers and movie- and concert-goers. But almost overnight, fewer workers came downtown. College students went home. Bars, restaurants, theaters and concert venues closed.
In April 2019, BikeLNK recorded nearly 4,600 trips. But as of Wednesday, the rental service had barely topped 1,000. The familiar patterns — heavy use by commuters weekday mornings and afternoons, later trips to bars and restaurants — had all but disappeared during the coronavirus pandemic.
But BikeLNK is still open, still renting. And its 110 bikes and 21 kiosks have never received this much attention.
Multiple times a day, BikeLNK techs hit the streets to disinfect all of the high-contact surfaces — handlebars and grips, brake levers, shifters, seat post clamps, touchscreens and credit card readers.
“Any place people touch frequently, those would be the places that are cleaned off on a routine basis,” Granquist said. “That’s what they’re doing constantly.”
They haven’t had to cut hours or lay off employees, but they’ve made changes. Some work from home. Those who have to report to its headquarters go there alone, their work schedules staggered to avoid contact with each other.
They follow federal, state and local health guidelines and advice, Granquist said. And they encourage customers to wear gloves and to wash their hands after using the bikes and kiosks.
They marked BikeLNK’s second anniversary with a series of Facebook posts, but no formal celebration.
“Life ended up being different than we anticipated,” Granquist said.
