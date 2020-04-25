Ridership down, disinfectant up for Lincoln's bike-share program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

This wasn’t how BikeLNK expected to celebrate its second birthday.

Since the city’s first bike-share program launched in April 2018, city manager Jamie Granquist has kept track of the numbers.

Nearly 9,000 unique riders, 80,000 trips, 160,000 miles, 152,000 pounds of carbon offset and more than 6.3 million calories — “a lot of pizza,” she said — burned on the two-wheeled rentals deployed around downtown and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campuses.

And 2020 started strong. The nearly 2,250 trips in February more than doubled the number from a year before. March was busier than a year earlier, too.

The program benefited heavily from downtown workers, college students, restaurant and bar customers and movie- and concert-goers. But almost overnight, fewer workers came downtown. College students went home. Bars, restaurants, theaters and concert venues closed.

In April 2019, BikeLNK recorded nearly 4,600 trips. But as of Wednesday, the rental service had barely topped 1,000. The familiar patterns — heavy use by commuters weekday mornings and afternoons, later trips to bars and restaurants — had all but disappeared during the coronavirus pandemic.