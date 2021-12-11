Ride United food delivery program to expand in 2022

For Michelle Stone, the weekly bag of food delivered to her doorstep has helped turn her life around.
After living in several Nebraska towns, Stone moved to Lincoln 10 years ago with next to nothing and faced homelessness on multiple occasions.
Each time she found herself living on the streets she was able to find refuge at the People's City Mission, and there she learned that she qualified for veteran's benefits from her time in the Air Force as a teenager.
Those benefits helped Stone, 59, get into a more stable housing situation. And a partnership between the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County, the Food Bank of Lincoln and DoorDash is now helping Stone put food on the table each night.
The Ride United program uses DoorDash to deliver thousands of bags of nonperishable food from the Food Bank to community members in need.
“I know that if I’m low on food, I can count that on Friday, I will have some food,” Stone said.
DoorDash drivers volunteer to pick up bags from the Food Bank and deliver them. Every delivery is taken right to the person’s door, and people can also track the delivery and receive updates on when it will arrive, just like a normal DoorDash order.
“What's really unique about this program is that it allows for individuals who may not otherwise be able to get out to a food distribution because of a mobility issue or like we saw in our community in the last two years, problems with quarantine,” said Meagan Liesveld, executive director of United Way.
Currently, people are only receiving shelf-stable foods such as rice, pasta, oatmeal and canned meat, vegetables and fruits. However, Ride United hopes to expand the options to fresh produce and meat next year.
“With United Way’s support and the donors' support, going into 2022 we are really trying to look into healthier products,” said Katie Nungesser, network capacity manager at the Food Bank.
Next year, Ride United hopes to deliver 10,000 bags of food. To reach that goal, though, United Way is raising $25,000 to ensure it has enough food for all those seeking it.
Allo and Nelnet will match each donation for the first $12,500 raised.
While the program is only a year old, it's already made an impact, organizers say.
Stone feels comfortable and confident with her life and no longer worries about where her next meal will come from.
“I just feel like I have been a lot more successful with the Mission, the VA, the Food Bank and Ride United. All of these people that I work with are just so giving," Stone said. "They just give, give, give.”
