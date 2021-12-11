Ride United food delivery program to expand in 2022

“What's really unique about this program is that it allows for individuals who may not otherwise be able to get out to a food distribution because of a mobility issue or like we saw in our community in the last two years, problems with quarantine,” said Meagan Liesveld, executive director of United Way.

Currently, people are only receiving shelf-stable foods such as rice, pasta, oatmeal and canned meat, vegetables and fruits. However, Ride United hopes to expand the options to fresh produce and meat next year.

“With United Way’s support and the donors' support, going into 2022 we are really trying to look into healthier products,” said Katie Nungesser, network capacity manager at the Food Bank.

Next year, Ride United hopes to deliver 10,000 bags of food. To reach that goal, though, United Way is raising $25,000 to ensure it has enough food for all those seeking it.

Allo and Nelnet will match each donation for the first $12,500 raised.

While the program is only a year old, it's already made an impact, organizers say.

Stone feels comfortable and confident with her life and no longer worries about where her next meal will come from.