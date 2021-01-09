Ricketts eyes tax relief, school spending controls

Heading into his final two-year state budget cycle, Gov. Pete Ricketts remains focused on more tax relief and spending controls.
All of that continues to remain atop his legislative list in this new governing world of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ground-shaking event that has dominated the governor's attention for most of the past year.
That challenge has sharply limited his travel and occupied most of his time, Ricketts said during a sit-down, socially distanced interview in his office at the dawn of a new legislative session and in advance of his State of the State address on Thursday.
The governor said he expects all of that to continue as he sticks to his game plan of encouraging, rather than mandating, Nebraskans to adhere to virus-battling behavior like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing while he focuses on the goal of protecting hospital capacity in the state in order to assure needed care for COVID-19 patients.
But Ricketts will also center now on "a variety of ways to control school spending in order to make sure there is property tax relief" emerging from tax reform legislation approved by state senators last year.
That package, suddenly engineered through behind-the-scenes negotiation and adopted in the waning days of the pandemic-interrupted legislative session last August, creates a new state income tax credit for a portion of local property taxes paid on top of the state's current property tax relief fund.
Responding to a wide range of questions, Ricketts said he is "likely to get behind one candidate" in next year's wide-open gubernatorial contest to choose his successor.
"It's too early to know what kind of role I would play," he said, "but it's likely I get involved."
A long list of potential Republican candidates will be actively pursuing that endorsement.
As for his own future when he completes his eight years as governor at the end of 2022, Ricketts said he has made no plans.
"I would like to continue to find ways to give back to the people of this state," he said. "I've got the best job in the world now (and) I will worry about that later."
In his first bid for public office, Ricketts lost a Senate race to incumbent Democratic Sen. Ben Nelson in 2006. There will be no Senate races on the ballot in Nebraska in 2022.
President Donald Trump's reelection defeat in November wiped out the possibility of a cabinet post in Washington.
The governor's brother, Todd, has been finance chairman for the Republican National Committee.
Pete Ricketts has been pleased with the Trump administration's relationship with governors, contrasting it with the administration of President Barack Obama, and he said it will be "up to President-elect Biden to decide" whether to maintain a close working connection.
"I would absolutely welcome that," he said.
The pandemic did not replace his already lengthy list of governing duties and priorities, Ricketts said, but rather "created more for us to do on top of regular business."
It has also led personally to a loss of 20 pounds, the governor said, the result of eating more fruit and vegetables rather than meals while on the road at functions throughout the state.
The Legislature has been productive despite the pandemic, Ricketts said, responding to pandemic needs while moving the state forward in terms of relief after already providing the reconstruction support and relief required after record flooding in 2019 that resulted in more than $1 billion in losses in the state.
Ricketts said he has had to forgo trade missions that have been successful in increasing Nebraska's agricultural exports and he mentioned the annual Nebraska Farm Bureau convention as one of the events that he has most missed when it was forced to go virtual.
Dealing with the impact of the pandemic has been "a learning process," the governor said. "There is no playbook."
His response, he said, has attempted to "allow people to continue to live their lives" while reacting to the challenges of the virus through personal responsibility.
Nebraskans have responded with "determination, resilience and sacrifice," he said.
Distribution of vaccines according to an established priority basis has become his most recent pandemic task.
"We still have to see what happens as a result of holiday get-togethers," Ricketts said in looking ahead. "That may take a couple of weeks."
The governor said he continues to maintain ongoing contact with the health care experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha through biweekly calls and he confers with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on weekly calls.
"I will let historians do the grading" in judging his performance in dealing with the pandemic, Ricketts said.
"I have been too busy to do self-reflecting."
Legislature First Day, 1.6
Legislature First Day, 1.6
Legislature First Day, 1.6
Legislature First Day, 1.6
Legislature First Day, 1.6
Legislature First Day, 1.6
Legislature First Day, 1.6
Legislature First Day, 1.6
Legislature First Day, 1.6
Legislature First Day, 1.6
Legislature First Day, 1.6
Legislature First Day, 1.6
Legislature First Day, 1.6
Legislature First Day, 1.6
Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSdon