Ricketts eyes tax relief, school spending controls

"I would absolutely welcome that," he said.

The pandemic did not replace his already lengthy list of governing duties and priorities, Ricketts said, but rather "created more for us to do on top of regular business."

It has also led personally to a loss of 20 pounds, the governor said, the result of eating more fruit and vegetables rather than meals while on the road at functions throughout the state.

The Legislature has been productive despite the pandemic, Ricketts said, responding to pandemic needs while moving the state forward in terms of relief after already providing the reconstruction support and relief required after record flooding in 2019 that resulted in more than $1 billion in losses in the state.

Ricketts said he has had to forgo trade missions that have been successful in increasing Nebraska's agricultural exports and he mentioned the annual Nebraska Farm Bureau convention as one of the events that he has most missed when it was forced to go virtual.

Dealing with the impact of the pandemic has been "a learning process," the governor said. "There is no playbook."