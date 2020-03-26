Ricketts at town hall: 'There's no governor in the country that feels like they have enough tests'

* Economic impacts: “We will look at all the things that can help support getting our economy back on track after what will certainly be a hard hit for a lot of people. … The priority right now is still slowing the spread of the virus here in the state,” Ricketts said.

* How are we helping those who don’t have a place to quarantine, such as the homeless. “We have a team in place, stay tuned as we have those announcements.”

* What can be done about rural broadband, which is needed for work and health information and for students? “Some push to put hot spots in the hands of students who don’t have them,” Blomstedt. “I am concerned because we have areas that struggle that way.”

* There were 15,668 unemployment claims in Nebraska filed as of Thursday: “Ironically, the thing we were talking about right up until the moment this coronavirus struck was we don’t have enough people in Nebraska to take all the jobs we got … I’m encouraging employers to hang on to these people … try to hold onto these people at least part time.”