Rhonda Revelle

Softball coach Rhonda Revelle speaks at the Lincoln Inspire Awards on Wednesday.

 MICAELA FIKAR, Journal Star

Rhonda Revelle told the hundreds of attendees at Wednesday's Inspire — Celebrating Women's Leadership Awards at Pinnacle Bank Arena that there are five keys to living an inspired life.

The first, the longtime Nebraska softball coach said, is to "be you," and to understand that that's enough.

The second thing, Revelle said, is to look in the mirror.

She challenged the audience members to look into the mirror intentionally and "see in your eyes your truth."

"Our eyes cannot lie and do not lie," she said.

The other three keys Revelle focused on were embracing fear, making sure to have an inner circle and shining your light.

"The world needs our light, and we shine our light by being the absolute best version of ourselves," she said.

Revelle, who was the keynote speaker at the event, did not discuss her recent two-month suspension during an investigation into player concerns about mistreatment. She was reinstated Aug. 25.

