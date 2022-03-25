Review: You can't take your eyes off Jon Hacker as Frankie Valli in superb 'Jersey Boys'

Jon Hacker becomes Frankie Valli in “Jersey Boys,” fully inhabiting the role of the Four Seasons singer and, in doing so, brings the national touring company version of the long-running Broadway hit to full life.

Playing the Lied Center for Performing Arts for the second time, the “Jersey Boys” that hit the stage Friday was more captivating and dramatically acted and sung than the 2018 version.

And the Four Seasons songs were exquisitely reproduced thanks first to Hacker, who sounds very much like Valli, but also to Bob Gaudin, who plays Bob Gaudio, the group’s songwriter; Matt Faucher, who as Nick Massi even calls himself their “Ringo”; and Devon Goffman, who is Tommy DeVito, the street guy who put together the group between break-ins and gambling schemes.

Each of those three carry their roles convincingly as the musical’s book tells the Four Seasons’ story in rapid-fire fashion — from the street corners to early struggles in the music biz to hit-makers, then turning darker through the group’s breakup and Valli’s solo career, to the uplifting ending — their reunion at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The outline of that story is likely familiar to anyone who goes to see “Jersey Boys,” even those who are basing their view of the Four Seasons on Clint Eastwood’s misfire of a movie derived from the musical.

And the songs, well, they’re early ‘60s classics that turn up bang, bang, bang in the first act. “Sherry,” followed by “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” and “December 1963 (Oh What a Night” — all beautifully executed by the Four Seasons and the band that accompanies them hidden behind a scrim.

Hacker brought down the house with his rendition of “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” in the second act. But he was fine — and impressive throughout. That falsetto really works.

The musical is smartly staged, with a giant metal scaffold with a pair of staircases on each end serving as the frame for everything from Valli’s living room to cars on the road, recording studios and nightclubs.

Funny, oft profane and dramatic as the group and the members’ lives fall apart, “Jersey Boys” is more than just light entertainment or a jukebox musical. Its story, acting, singing and dancing connect to tell the only-in-New Jersey, only-in-the-'50s and '60s story of the four guys from the neighborhood who didn’t go to the Army or get mobbed up but became stars.

“Jersey Boys” will be performed again Saturday and Sunday at the Lied Center. It’s well worth checking out … and you won’t be able to get the Four Seasons' songs out of your head for hours.

