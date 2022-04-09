Review: Superb 'The Band's Visit' captures the spirit and humanity of Israeli movie in musical

“The Band’s Visit," a quiet little picture about an Egyptian police band that finds itself stranded overnight in a small Israeli town, was one of my favorite films of 2007.

After seeing the national touring company production of the Tony Award winner at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Saturday, it’s now one of my favorite musicals of the past five years.

In large part, that’s because the musical isn’t a big “Broadway” style production full of dancing, group singing, etc. It’s more like a play with music that, lyrically, conveys characters’ feelings and emotions as would the conventional dialogue it replaces.

That then allows the musical to capture the spirit and humanity of the film while giving Israeli actor Sasson Gabay the opportunity to reprise superbly his award-winning role as Col. Tewfiq Zaharia, the leader of the Alexandria Ceremonial Police Orchestra, which because of a mix-up at the Tel Aviv bus station ticket counter, finds itself in tiny Bet Hatikva rather in the city where it is to play a concert the next day.

The rest of the story simply follows the band members as they interact with the locals, who take them into their homes and out on the town, so to speak, before they get back on the bus the next morning.

Told in vignettes, the primary interactions are between Tewfiq and Dina (a very good Janet Dacal), who share their life stories as they go out to dinner, then end up in the local park; Haled (Joe Joseph), who coaches the bumbling Papi (Ali Bourzgui) in how to “melt down” his nervousness and approach a woman; and clarinetist Itzak (Clay Singer) who is staying with a quarreling couple.

Throughout the show, the band members turn up, one, two, three or all at a time, playing their instruments to accompany scenes that are continually being reset on the rotating turntable at the center of the stage.

The music is Arabic/Klezmer in nature, flavored with enough traditional Broadway to let Joseph connect with the jazzy lounge pop of “Haled’s Song About Love.” But the musical highlight is “Something Different,” a duet between Tewfiq and Dina that appears to be setting up a love story.

But that is part of why “The Band’s Visit” works so well — that cliché doesn’t happen. Instead, it sets the stage for more revelations about each of the characters and conveys the message, taken from the film, of opening up to others, finding that we all have things in common and need and deserve respect and compassion.

“The Band’s Visit” ends with “The Concert,” which takes place after the cast takes its bow. So don’t leave Sunday’s two Lied Center performances early.

