Review: Snoop Dogg delivers an hour of classic hip-hop in 4/20 arena concert

Snoop Dogg delivered just what the 12,500 people who filled Pinnacle Bank Arena came to hear Wednesday night – an hour’s worth of classic hits mixed with new material from the king of West Coast rap who’s still got it.
Hitting the stage with a pair of hype men, a D.J. and four pole dancers, Snoop rolled through the set, moving smoothly -- like his distinctive flow -- from song to song, pairing up, to pick one example, last year’s “Big Subwoofer” with his biggest hit, 1993’s “Gin and Juice.”
That the concert was a 1990s nostalgia show, evident in the audience of 30-, 40- and-50-somethings, was confirmed by the last quarter of the Snoop’s set. There he pulled out what he called “old school hip-hop,” paying tribute to his old friend Nate Dogg with “I’m So Fly,” to Eazy E of NWA fame with “No More 7s,” to Biggie Smalls with “Hypnotize,” and finally, Tupac Shakur with “Gangsta Party.”
Then came “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Who Am I (What’s My Name),” a pair of numbers that bounced back from the 21st century to the ‘90s that showed that Snoop remains Snoop -- with voice and attitude 30 years into his career.
Nor was the arena filled with smoke. Thousands didn’t spark up during the show. More like dozens or at most hundreds.
Wetzel kicked down the door between country and rock and stomped all over it during his hour-long opening set.
The Texan sings with a twang and writes songs that could be transformed into bland mainstream country – if not for the sometimes profane, “pickups and dirt roads and beer” free lyrics and the fact that he and his four piece band crank the guitars to 11, slam the drums and rock.
And even when he turns to ballads, like “Forever,” they come with a twist – “I wrote this song about cocaine,” Wetzel said. “If you have any, don't do it in front of the kids.”
On paper, Wetzel seemed an odd pairing with Snoop. His hillbilly rock is a long way from Snoop’s West Coast hip-hop. But it worked Wednesday, with Wetzel providing an energetic setup for The Doggfather’s best ever Lincoln performance.
L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.
