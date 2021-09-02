Review: Gilbert's lackluster show offers few highlights

Country rocker Brantley Gilbert played Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday to more than 4,200 people, more than 2,500 fewer than his previous Lincoln appearance, in 2017.

That drop in attendance for the first arena show since March 2020 reflects the softness in some segments of the market since concerts resumed last month.

And likely it reflects the challenge of doing shows in the midst of a surge in the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking of which, it didn’t take long — about 8 minutes — for Gilbert to make an anti-mask crack, then praised how the audience looked.

That’s because at least 90% of the audience was mask-free, defying the local mask mandate that was clearly unenforceable Thursday.

As for the show itself, Gilbert mixed politics and right-wing populism — in songs like his recent hit, the sarcastic “The Worst Country Song” and his stage patter — with a run of his country rock.

That would be heavy on the rock, with a three-guitar assault from Gilbert and his band doing justice to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man.”