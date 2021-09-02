Review: Gilbert's lackluster show offers few highlights

Country rocker Brantley Gilbert played Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday to more than 4,200 people, more than 2,500 fewer than his previous Lincoln appearance, in 2017.
That drop in attendance for the first arena show since March 2020 reflects the softness in some segments of the market since concerts resumed last month.
And likely it reflects the challenge of doing shows in the midst of a surge in the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking of which, it didn’t take long — about 8 minutes — for Gilbert to make an anti-mask crack, then praised how the audience looked.
That’s because at least 90% of the audience was mask-free, defying the local mask mandate that was clearly unenforceable Thursday.
As for the show itself, Gilbert mixed politics and right-wing populism — in songs like his recent hit, the sarcastic “The Worst Country Song” and his stage patter — with a run of his country rock.
That would be heavy on the rock, with a three-guitar assault from Gilbert and his band doing justice to Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man.”
That came during a mid-show trio of songs that found Gilbert sitting on a Harley Davidson, playing acoustic guitar and singing and yielded one of the night’s highlights, his heartfelt take on “A Modern Prodigal Son,” the title cut of his first album.
That disc also contained “My Kind of Party,” which Jason Aldean took to No. 2 on the country charts in 2010. Gilbert’s version of the song was a chugging guitar rumble — an indicator of how far to the rock side of things Gilbert works.
Impressively, the raspy-voiced Gilbert managed to pull off singing with Lindsay Ell on video on their hit “What Happens in a Small Town” — one of the night’s few highlights.
On the other hand, real rappers are in no danger of being eclipsed by Gilbert’s flow, as he demonstrated on Colt Ford’s “Dirt Road Anthem.”
At previous shows, Gilbert directly criticized President Joe Biden and the Afghanistan withdrawal. He avoided that Tuesday — “I’m trying to stay off my soapbox tonight.”
But he still got his point across, introducing his salute to the military “One Hell of an Amen,” which ended with a guitar take on “The Star Spangled Banner (it wasn’t close to Hendrix) that brought the crowd to its feet.
That song, and its hard-rocking companion piece “Take It Outside,” kicked off the run to the finish of the lackluster 90-minute droning rock show that, not unexpectedly, was well received by the Gilbert fans.