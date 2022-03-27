Review: Elton John has the perfect way to say goodbye at PBA

Elton John walked up a small flight of stairs, settled in at the grand piano at center stage and hammered out the opening chords of “Bennie and the Jets,” kicking off his exhilarating “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” show at Pinnacle Bank Arena Sunday.

“Bennie and the Jets” is the standard opener for John’s 2 hour plus show.

But Sunday’s concert was different from the norm by the fact that it took place at all — and a video link to Los Angeles.

That hookup came late in the show, beamed to the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Watch party.

“They asked me to postpone the show and come to the Oscars. I said ‘I can’t. It’s been postponed too many times,’” John said early in the show. "It's the first one I’ve missed in 30 years. You’re worth it. OK?”

John, who turned 75 on Friday, was in peak form Sunday. One of the great melody writers of the last 60 years, John sang those melodies in hits like “Tiny Dancer,” “Levon” and “Candle in the Wind” with power, sensitivity and heart.

John’s also a gifted pianist as could be heard — and seen — on a magnificent, extended “Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going Be a Long, Long Time” on which he traded delicate piano figures with licks from guitarist Davey Johnstone then drove the song to a majestic conclusion.

John and his long-running six-man band blew the doors off “Burn Down The Mission,” showed they’re rock ‘n’ rollers at heart on “Sad Songs (Say So Much)” and dedicated a gorgeous “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” to his longtime fans.

Even though he only walked across the stage once, John’s an engaging entertainer, changing costumes midway though, playing with flair and expression and basking in the applause from the 14,000 that filled the arena to capacity.

The concert cascaded to a jubilant finish, with rocking “The Bitch is Back,” then “I’m Still Standing,” with the video board filled with images of John from throughout his career, a “Crocodile Rock” that had the crowd singing the chorus and a propulsive “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” that saw confetti raining down as the band left the stage.

After a brief break, John returned, clad in a bathrobe, detailing the fact that this was the 203rd show of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” and his 11th show in Nebraska, the first was in 1980 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Then came “Colk Heart,” his collaboration with Dua Lipa that found him sitting on the piano bench singing to the thumping track with Dua floating on the screen as her vocals played against John’s.

Tinkering with a camera in front of him, John opened the video link to the Oscar party with “Hello, can you hear me?” His husband, and the party host, David Furnish appeared on the screen, said “Good evening Nebraska, greetings from L.A., you guys look amazing” before informing John that their sons had to leave the party to go to bed.

Getting the formally-clad party guests to join him in putting the sunglasses they received – of course, from the Elton John Eyeware Collection – “they’re so dark I can’t see anything,” John plugged the fundraising auction, the upcoming performance by Brandi Carlsile and informed the L.A. audience that he had two more classics to play.

“I’m inviting you in L.A. and everyone in Nebraska to come together for my last two songs,” he said. “I just did ‘Cold Heart’ my newest hit. Now I’m going to do my first hit.”

That was “Your Song” which was followed the number that had to close the show “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

I’ve seen John a half dozen times over the years and caught the “Farewell” in Omaha in 2019. Sunday’s show was the best I can remember seeing from him. It was the perfect way to say goodbye.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott

