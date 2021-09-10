Review: Dancing dead, an island setting and a bonanza of Buffett give 'Margaritaville' some kick

Take a rom-com story about a bride-to-be and her best friend who travel from frigid Cincinnati to a rundown Caribbean island where they meet a resort bartender and womanizing singer, throw in some tap-dancing dead insurance agents, an active volcano and wrap them around the songs of Jimmy Buffett and you’ve got “Escape to Margaritaville,” the entertaining musical that opened the Lied Center for Performing Arts’ 2021-2022 season Friday night.
The national touring company version musical, which ran on Broadway in 2018, is innovatively staged, with a main first act resort bar set, then dropping curtains and rolling out props for events outside the bar.
That let singer Tully (Chris Clark) and bartender Brick (Peter Michael Jordan) take bride-to-me Tammy (Emily Qualmann) and her very serious friend Rachel (Sarah Hinrichsen) on a hike to the island’s volcano, where Rachel intends to work on her plan to develop a super potato.
That’s also the setting for the first stages of the budding romance between Tully and Rachel and where the dancing, policy-selling zombies first hit the stage.
The dancing of the suit-clad agents, and all the company dances, were impressive and great fun, physically pushing forward the breezy musical.
And Buffett’s songs, augmented by a few originals, were cleverly written into the storyline, so a snippet of “Come Monday” takes on a meaning far outside the original and a medley capped by “Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes,” then, closing the first act, comes “Margaritaville,” where previous story elements pay off with the lost shaker of salt, brand new tattoo and the regret of it’s “my own damn fault.”
“Volcano” also gets reworked to start the second act. But there’s no reason to say how or why and spoil the fun, except to say I’d never previously seen “Cheeseburger in Paradise” as a love song.
The musical was well-acted by the four principals, along with Patrick Cogan, who plays the funny, drunken J.D., and Rachel Lyn Fobbs, the island-accented resort proprietor. And it was also very well sung, particularly by Clark and Hinrichsen.
The near-capacity audience was masked, in keeping with the local directed health measure. But that didn’t stop them from singing along, providing a very key word to “Why Don’t We Get Drunk” and calling out song titles as the show went along.
The crowd pleaser will be at the Lied Saturday and Sunday. As will the Hawaiian shirts of the cast and audience, plenty of energetic fun and those dancing dead insurance agents.