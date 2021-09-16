Review: Alabama still connecting with fans five decades later

It took all of four songs at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday for Alabama to demonstrate why it’s the most popular country band ever.
It started with the ecological anthem “Pass It Down,” shifted to the beach music-tinged “Can’t Keep a Good Man Down,” revved up the two-stepping “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band” and wrapped up with the ballad “The Closer You Get.”
That combination of pop, a shade of R&B, romantic balladry and just enough country was groundbreaking in the ‘70s and perfect for the ‘80s, when Alabama ruled country radio and sent dozens of songs to the top of the charts
The band from Fort Payne, Alabama, transformed country concerts as well, bringing pop/rock production and staging to staid shows that usually came out of Nashville.
Thursday’s show, however, was stripped-down, productionwise, just some lights, sound system, and flat stage with a screen that played old videos and clips designed to fit the songs, like the aerial views of fields ready to harvest during “Born Country.”
But that’s all the laidback, nostalgic show needed.
Part of Alabama’s 50th anniversary celebration, which began in 2019, got postponed by the pandemic and resumed in July, the show found cousins singer Randy Owen and bassist Teddy Gentry reminiscing about finding songs, memorable shows, playing bars in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, a half-century ago and picking cotton.
The latter and an Owen story about his mother picking 325 pounds of cotton to buy a coat when she was a little girl bookended a touching take on “High Country.”
The 2-hour show’s other emotional moment came from Gentry, who talked about missing member Jeff Cook, who stopped touring in 2017 after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
“The only thing that could make this evening better is if our cousin Jeff Cook could be with us here tonight,” Gentry said while introducing the tribute “Jeff’s Song.”
“We miss him, we always will. You all keep Jeff and all the people with Parkinson’s in your prayers. It’s a bad thing.”
The cousins were backed by a versatile eight-piece band that provided multiple keyboards and guitars for the lush pop of “Sad Lookin’ Moon,” harmony vocals and beautifully picked guitar and going full-on rockin’ stomp on “Turn It Off.”
And fiddler Megan Mullins Owen, who’s expecting a baby girl next month, kicked country songs such as “Tennessee River” into hyperdrive.
Among the highlights of the show was a foot-stomping romp through “Dixieland Delight” that segued seamlessly into “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” the power ballad “As Long As There’s Love” and a funky intro’d “Mountain Music” that brought the crowd of about 4,000 to its feet to end the set.