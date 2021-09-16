Review: Alabama still connecting with fans five decades later

It took all of four songs at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday for Alabama to demonstrate why it’s the most popular country band ever.

It started with the ecological anthem “Pass It Down,” shifted to the beach music-tinged “Can’t Keep a Good Man Down,” revved up the two-stepping “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas (You Gotta Have a Fiddle in the Band” and wrapped up with the ballad “The Closer You Get.”

That combination of pop, a shade of R&B, romantic balladry and just enough country was groundbreaking in the ‘70s and perfect for the ‘80s, when Alabama ruled country radio and sent dozens of songs to the top of the charts

The band from Fort Payne, Alabama, transformed country concerts as well, bringing pop/rock production and staging to staid shows that usually came out of Nashville.

Thursday’s show, however, was stripped-down, productionwise, just some lights, sound system, and flat stage with a screen that played old videos and clips designed to fit the songs, like the aerial views of fields ready to harvest during “Born Country.”

But that’s all the laidback, nostalgic show needed.