Betty Pitsch was just a teenager when her twin brothers, Rudolph and Leo Blitz, were killed aboard the USS Oklahoma during Japan's surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.
She knew her brothers as ornery tricksters who signed up for the Navy at 17 years old, and she knew that witnesses had seen Rudolph run below deck during the attack, likely looking for Leo.
Her family was never able to have a proper burial for the twins, as their remains were buried, unidentified, with nearly 400 other sailors from the Oklahoma at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.
Until Saturday morning, that is, when Pitsch sat under a tent at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, watching as six young Navy sailors in black uniforms carried caskets holding the remains of her older brothers to their final resting place.
"This is a huge relief for Grandma. For her to finally know that the twins can rest their souls and have their remains brought home, I know that's really big for her," said Ed McLaughlin, Pitsch's oldest grandson, who was among the dozens of family members who watched as she received the flags that covered her brothers' caskets.
Growing up, McLaughlin's history teachers would ask the class if anyone knew someone connected to Pearl Harbor. He'd be the only one who raised his hand.
"All my life growing up she would talk about Rudolph and Leo," he said of his grandmother. "She'd tell us all stories about them. To know that our family was at Pearl Harbor is amazing."
And Pitsch was able to help with the identification process. Identifying her brothers' remains had proven difficult. Their identical DNA made it impossible to distinguish between their bones. But by taking DNA from Pitsch, and nieces and nephews, the forensic lab at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue was able to identify Rudolph and Leo's remains after years of research.
McLaughlin was in Alabama when he got the news, and he described telling as many people as he could afterward. He said Saturday's funeral was important and meaningful to everyone in the family.
"They were brothers. They both passed away on the same day in the same place," he said. "We'll never know exactly what happened, but they came into this world together and they left it the same way."
Despite Saturday's heat and humidity, a small gathering of strangers watched from the perimeter of flags set up by various motorcycle groups, including the American Legion Riders, the Patriot Guard Riders and the Christian Motorcycle Association.
Included in the mix was Steve Eisenach, who served in the Navy from 1961 to 1982. He said memorials for servicemen who have long since died are important for families and the deceased.
"I think it's great. It's impressive. It's a closure for them," Eisenach said. "And everyone here gives it support for the loved ones."
Alongside Eisenach was Marilyn Allison and her husband, Earl, who are visiting from Texas and came along for the service.
"I think we need to honor these people and their families, who sacrificed their sons for us," she said. "Just to have the remains identified and returned home, it's very necessary. It brings clarity, and you know for sure."
And after long, extensive work at Offutt on the remains of the USS Oklahoma crew, Pitsch can rest a little easier knowing her brothers are home.
"I can't imagine how hard it had to have been at the time," McLaughlin said. "They had just gotten out of the Great Depression and we weren't even at war at that point. They just happened to be at the wrong place. And then she and her family couldn't even bring them home afterward."
The turnout of motorcyclists, Navy officials and honor guardsmen was exactly what the family needed to finally be able to recognize Rudolph and Leo, he said.
"We didn't know what to expect, but we weren't expecting all of this," McLaughlin said. "To know we finally have them here and they can finally rest, that's amazing."