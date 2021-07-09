'Reunite Lincoln' event planned to celebrate city's reopening

Several local civic organizations have planned a “Reunite Lincoln” event on Wednesday at the downtown Marcus Grand Cinema for Lincoln to celebrate the reopening of the city now that pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

“I am so proud of our community,” said Lincoln City Councilman Tom Beckius. “It’s time to reunite and celebrate the strength of our city. I hope Lincolnites from all corners of our community join us downtown for this exciting event.”

The Downtown Lincoln Association, Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau and Lincoln Young Professionals Group are sponsoring the event, which will begin at 6 p.m.

The event will feature a welcome from Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and comments from Marcus Theatre CEO Greg Marcus. Attendees can watch “Back to the Future” or “In the Heights” for free on the big screen, courtesy of the Marcus Theatres team. Food and cocktails will also be available to purchase.

Reunite Lincoln is the flagship event of a campaign to rediscover everything Lincoln has to offer, and encourage residents to continue supporting local businesses.