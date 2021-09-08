Return of Nebraska native sons 311 fresh, fun

311 returned to Pinewood Bowl on Thursday — for the first time in since 1994 — almost certainly the longest gap between shows at the Pioneers Park amphitheater by any performer.

“Tonight marks our 27-year return to Pinewood,” said singer Nick Hexum. “We’re going to mark that with an old one called 'Freak Out.'"

311’s trademark mix of rock, reggae and rap on that propulsive number, which came about 15 minutes into the 90-minute set had the pit bouncing and the crowd of about 4,000 fully engaged with their hometown heroes.

By far the most successful band to come out of Nebraska, 311, which was briefly located in Lincoln in 1989-90, billed Thursday as a “homecoming show in the band’s original home state” for its livestream from the park.

And it clearly tailored the show to fit that designation.

That started with the high-energy “Omaha Stylee” from their 1994 album “Grassroots” and included 1991’s “Do You Right” along with some Hexum observations like:

“I watched the video of when we played here recently. The biggest difference is the clothes we were wearing then were really baggy. Really, really baggy.”