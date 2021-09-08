Return of Nebraska native sons 311 fresh, fun

311 returned to Pinewood Bowl on Thursday — for the first time in since 1994 — almost certainly the longest gap between shows at the Pioneers Park amphitheater by any performer.
“Tonight marks our 27-year return to Pinewood,” said singer Nick Hexum. “We’re going to mark that with an old one called 'Freak Out.'"
311’s trademark mix of rock, reggae and rap on that propulsive number, which came about 15 minutes into the 90-minute set had the pit bouncing and the crowd of about 4,000 fully engaged with their hometown heroes.
By far the most successful band to come out of Nebraska, 311, which was briefly located in Lincoln in 1989-90, billed Thursday as a “homecoming show in the band’s original home state” for its livestream from the park.
And it clearly tailored the show to fit that designation.
That started with the high-energy “Omaha Stylee” from their 1994 album “Grassroots” and included 1991’s “Do You Right” along with some Hexum observations like:
“I watched the video of when we played here recently. The biggest difference is the clothes we were wearing then were really baggy. Really, really baggy.”
And, he introduced SA Martinez as “the biggest Husker fan I know. We’re all fans, but he’s the biggest.”
The entertaining, intense Martinez then brought the rap into the reggae of “Come Original,” which was followed by the layered, harmony-filled “Flowing” — one of the highlights of a start-to-finish engaging show.
The veteran five-piece group was tighter than tight and smartly paced the set, mixing song styles from lush to heavy hip-hop rock — at times, like in “Stainless,” all in one song.
What the show wasn’t, was a rote greatest hits rundown. That made it fresh and fun with a Cure cover and songs like “Freeze Time” turning up late.
Each member also got a turn in the spotlight. That included Chad Sexton, who pulled off a rarity, a drum solo that was creative, captivating and far from boring.
The show also featured some of the most impressive production of any Pinewood concert ever, with video projected behind the band and on the side walls, an extensive light show and loud, but crystal-clear sound.
I have no idea how many 311 shows I’ve seen over the years, but Thursday’s may just have been the best.