Retail market slowly rebounding in Lincoln

There are some encouraging signs for the retail sector in Lincoln.

According to the most recent report from NAI FMA Realty, the city's retail vacancy rate was 6.6% at the end of June, the same as it was at the end of December but down from 7.1% a year ago.

"The first half of 2022 was a solid one for the retail sector," NAI FMA said in the report, noting that retail occupancy levels remain healthy and rents are increasing.

"More retailers are opening stores than closing them despite facing challenges of ongoing supply chain issues and recruiting and retaining staff," the report said.

While many of the stores that have opened are smaller stores, such as dollar stores or vape shops, there are some large regional and national tenants planting a flag in Lincoln.

Hy-Vee in April opened its Wall to Wall Wine and Spirits store in the former Bed Bath & Beyond location at 5040 N. 27th St.

Burlington Stores and Sierra Trading Post have both filed building permits for stores at the former Sears store at Gateway Mall, though neither has publicly confirmed plans.

In its report, NAI FMA said a store called International Fresh Market is planning to take over the former Fresh Thyme Market space at 5220 O St., although the company does not list Lincoln as one of the locations listed on its website as "coming soon."

Dillards also is planning to expand into the former Younkers space at Gateway Mall, and there has been some construction activity at the new NorthStar Crossing mall in north Lincoln, though developers have yet to announce any tenants.

"The future of retail looks better than it did two years ago," Sally DeLair, a commercial advisor with NAI FMA, said in the report.

One area of commercial real estate that does not look better than it did two years ago, however, is the office market.

According to the report, the office vacancy rate rose to 10.3% in the first quarter, which is the highest it's been since the end of 2015.

The market experienced negative net absorption -- meaning the amount of new vacant space was larger than the amount of previously vacant space leased -- during the first half of the year, after also experiencing the same conditions in the last half of last year.

The report noted that the lingering effects of the pandemic have caused many larger employers to reevaluate their space needs.

Nowhere is that more apparent than the downtown area, where the vacancy rate is 20.7%, more than double the overall rate. That's occurring even with building's such as the Terminal Building, former LES building and Gold's building being converted into mostly residential and hotel space.

"Data in this most recent report confirms the widely held belief that office demand will shift away from (downtown) and move towards the suburbs," NAI FMA's Tom Graf said in the report. "Downtown landlords will have more incentive than ever to work with community partners in keeping not just their buildings, but their submarket, relevant."

While the office market continues to struggle and the retail market is seeing small improvements, the market for industrial space continues to boom.

The industrial vacancy rate hit 1.3% in the first half of the year, the lowest ever recorded in Lincoln. The rate is less than half of what it was just one year ago.

The market has had positive net absorption of nearly 1 million square feet of space over the past year, and though there are large industrial projects in the construction or planning stages all over the city, it may not be enough to keep up with demand.

Jared Froehlich of NAI FMA said in the report that while the industrial real estate sector has seen a lot of growth over the past five years, "the lack of supply and the shifts in the economy could make sustaining this momentum a bit more challenging in the near future."