Lincoln residents should look to the sky when they hear the distinctive low rumble of engines this week.
Two of World War II’s most famous American bombers will be flying into town Monday, courtesy of Commemorative Air Force, the world’s largest traveling flying museum.
In addition to the World Was II bomber planes, three additional classic planes will be on display beginning Wednesday at the Lincoln Airport.
The event is part of the Commemorative Air Force's AirPower History tour, which brings planes from the organization's fleet of more than 170 World War II airplanes to cities across the country for public tours each year.
Visitors will be able to view and book rides on a Boeing B-29 Superfortress, a Consolidated B-24 Liberator, as well as a P-51 Mustang, a T-6 Texan and a PT-13 Stearman.
The event is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Aug. 4 at the Silverhawk Aviation ramp on the east side of the airport, 1751 W. Kearney Ave.
Access to the ramp is $15 for adults, $8 for those ages 10-17 and free for children 9 and under.
The cost to ride on of the planes ranges from $85 to $1,995, depending on the aircraft.
The Superfortress will have weekend flights at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., and rides can be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org. Visitors will also be able to tour its cockpit when it is not flying.
The Superfortress planes began active service in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1944. It is best known for its missions over Japan.
The Liberator is one of only two airworthy B-24 bombers in existence, according to the Commemorative Air Force. The planes first began active service in 1941 and, with 18,482 built, were the most-produced American aircraft during World War II.