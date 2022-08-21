Residents of Irish Capital of Nebraska cheering on Huskers, visiting sister city

Look for the green silk leis.

They’ll be part of Husker fans Natalie and Phillip Butterfield's game-day outfits, somewhere amidst the sea of red in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Saturday when the Huskers take on Northwestern in the season opener across the ocean.

The Butterfields will be wearing their Husker shirts, of course, but the silk leis will be a nod to their hometown of O'Neill, where residents bleed Husker red but also a very bright, very Gaelic sort of green.

They are, after all, residents of the Irish capital of Nebraska.

The northeast Nebraska town was named after its founder, Gen. John O’Neill, a native of Ireland and a Civil War veteran who encouraged other Irish immigrants to settle in the area.

Natalie Butterfield’s great, great grandfather – a coal miner in Scranton, Pennsylvania – was among those who followed him to O'Neill in 1877.

Some 145 years later, Natalie – a local history buff who got the bug from her dad, who loved his Irish heritage – decided the Huskers game in Ireland was the perfect reason to visit the home of her ancestors.

“I’m not sure we would have made a trip like this without the Husker game being here,” she said.

But there will be other highlights, not the least of which will be a trip to Blessington, O’Neill’s sister city 40 miles south of Dublin.

That’s the home of Gerry O’Neill, the general’s great grand nephew who has been to O’Neill more than once, the last time in 2019 when the historic floods trapped everybody in town and led town officials to weigh going ahead with the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, Butterfield said.

They did have the parade, along with a fundraiser for flood victims, and the Butterfields got to know Gerry O’Neill.

“Having a keen interest in John O’Neill myself we had lots to talk about,” she said. “We’ve kept in touch. When we found out the Huskers were playing in Ireland we determined we would go for our 25th anniversary.’’

They’ll celebrate their anniversary with a visit to Blessington, where there will be a “twinning” event and an exchange of city banners.

Butterfield is involved with O'Neill's Historical Society, teaches a non-credit course on the O’Neill cemetery at the local Northeast Community College campus and was president of a group that raised money to have a life-size bronze sculpture of the town’s founder commissioned and dedicated this summer.

Her love of history is why she'll combine the first Husker game with a visit to O’Neill’s sister city, and to John O’Neill’s birthplace, as well as the home of some her own ancestors. She'll also visit Father Flanagan visitor’s center (of Boys Town fame). Turns out O’Neill was Father Flanagan’s first parish, Butterfield said, and she’ll bring a small book from the parish for the new visitor’s center.

“It’s going to be super cool,” she said. “This is a like a bucket list.”

Back home in O'Neill – which does St. Patrick’s Day proud each year – city officials don't have any particular plans for the Husker game day. But a tailgate to cheer on Michelle and James Liewer's son -- fifth-year Husker wide receiver Wyatt Liewer -- will embrace the green.

The Husker plates and napkins, T-shirts and hats will share space with bright green and white tableware and all manner of Irish paraphernalia.

“After 22 years of doing St. Patrick’s Day, you tend to accumulate a few beads,” Michelle Liewer said.

Reuben sandwiches will be served, and maybe even some green beer if Liewer can convince the local distributor to make some ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

Liewer figures it will be particularly special for her son to play in Ireland, even if his personal heritage is German.

He did, after all, grow up in a town that is home to the world’s largest shamrock painted at the intersection of U.S. 281 and U.S. 20, with a town sign that heralds its Irish roots and not long ago added green sidewalks.

“This town has been known to triple or quadruple in size during St. Patrick’s Day,” Liewer said. “He’s grown up with that.”