There wasn't a cloud in the sky as the annual pre-Independence Day Uncle Sam Jam got underway late Monday afternoon.

The event's musical headliner, Soul Dawg, was just finishing up its sound check before 6 p.m. and troubleshooting a finnicky microphone when attendees began to fill the empty benches scattered across the field overlooking Oak Lake's eastern flank.

A few warm-up riffs later, and the band's audience had grown from a handful to eight-fold the size, as residents dropped down their camping chairs to take in the calm atmosphere punctuated by nostalgic Americana.

The annual event hosted by the city typically draws thousands to the lake on the northwest edge of town. Soul Dawg will play until 9:30 and the fireworks are slated to go off beginning at 10 p.m. Beginning at 9:45 p.m., access to Sun Valley Boulevard from West O Street and Cornhusker Highway will be prohibited.

One mother, Deb Allen, showed up with her two daughters. She said the July 3 event has become a yearly occurrence for the family.

"Just enjoying the weather and listening to music and having a good time," she said. "It's a fun tradition to come out and see the fireworks."

In addition to the music and fireworks, a handful of vendors offered food, and icy treats to stave off the summer heat, which topped 90 degrees.

Some came to the event with more serious work in mind.

A Red Cross worker sat in quiet vigilance at a tent set up along the edge of the park.

The event rarely has many major situations aside from the occasional case of heat stroke, the worker said, but it never hurts to be safe.

Nearby, the city's Watershed Management Division manned a table near the front of the park to provide residents with education on the potential harm to the land from leaving firework waste behind, in addition to providing scavenger hunts for the kids in attendance.

Lina Dvorsak, an intern with the department, said fireworks can have more problems downstream than residents might expect.

"A lot of people really don't know about the whole storm drain system, that all this stuff that's left on the street does go to the lakes and streams," she said. "There's really no filtration process, so it's really important to keep the streets clean."

To that end, the city is asking volunteers for help with the post-Independence Day cleanup at Oak Lake Park on Wednesday.

The operation will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and free lunch and kayaking will be provided. Volunteers must be age 10 or older to participate in kayaking.

Also on Wednesday, Lincoln Fire and Rescue is providing a drop-off center for unexploded fireworks in the east parking lot at Oak Lake Park near North First and Charleston streets. The munitions will then be disposed of in an incinerator.

