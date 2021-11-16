 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Residents can combine household waste and grass starting Dec. 1
0 Comments
editor's pick

Residents can combine household waste and grass starting Dec. 1

  • 0

Lincoln and Lancaster County residents will not be required to separate grass and leaves from household trash beginning Dec. 1. 

As required by the Nebraska Integrated Solid Waste Management Act, grass and leaves must be separated from household trash from April 1 to Nov. 30 each year, but can remain together from Dec. 1 to March 31.

Residents may be charged additional fees for regular waste collection based on the volume and weight of the leaves and grass collected, however. Residents are encouraged to use paper lawn bags to avoid having the leaves and grass freeze to the bottom of plastic waste bins.

Former Raymond winery operator to pay $750 fine after threatening employee
Two Lincoln men arrested after being found in stolen, spray-painted car, police say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts infrastructure bill on rusty NH bridge

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News