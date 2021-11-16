Residents can combine household waste and grass starting Dec. 1

Lincoln and Lancaster County residents will not be required to separate grass and leaves from household trash beginning Dec. 1.

As required by the Nebraska Integrated Solid Waste Management Act, grass and leaves must be separated from household trash from April 1 to Nov. 30 each year, but can remain together from Dec. 1 to March 31.

Residents may be charged additional fees for regular waste collection based on the volume and weight of the leaves and grass collected, however. Residents are encouraged to use paper lawn bags to avoid having the leaves and grass freeze to the bottom of plastic waste bins.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.