Researcher plots relationship between Trump support, vaccine hesitancy from coast to coast

COVID-19 vaccinations have become a very politicized issue, but a health care researcher has shown in bright blue and bold red just how stark that politicization is.
Charles Gaba, a health care data analyst who runs a website called ACASignups.net, plotted vaccine rates for every county in the U.S. alongside the percentage of voters in each county who cast ballets for former President Donald Trump in the last election.
What he found was a strong correlation in nearly every state, including Nebraska: The higher the percentage of its population that voted for Trump, the fewer people per capita who are vaccinated against COVID-19.
In Nebraska, only three counties have reached the mark where 50% or more of their populations are fully vaccinated — Douglas, Lancaster and Thurston counties. Those also happen to be the only counties in Nebraska where Trump did not reach at least 50% support in the 2020 election.
At the other end of the scale, several counties where Trump received more than 90% of the votes cast have vaccination rates of less than 20%, including Arthur, Grant, Hayes, Logan and McPherson counties.
NEBRASKA: pic.twitter.com/PgcAVwEZ0w— Charles #GetVaxxed! 💉 (@charles_gaba) August 27, 2021
The results are similar in states bordering Nebraska, although they are not as pronounced.
For example, only two of the five counties in Kansas that lacked Trump voting majorities have vaccination rates above 50%. On the other hand, three counties that strongly supported Trump are above 50% vaccination, including Graham County, the most-vaccinated county in the state, where Trump got better than 80% of the vote.
In Iowa, the two most-vaccinated counties supported Biden in the last election, but only four out of seven that gave majorities to the current president have more than half their populations vaccinated. And about a dozen counties that supported Trump have more than 50% of their residents vaccinated.
During a news conference Thursday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts reiterated his opposition to vaccine mandates, but he also made an appeal to the state's residents.
"Please get vaccinated," Ricketts said, noting the vaccines are "our best tool against the virus."
He also touted their safety and effectiveness, noting the vaccines are doing a good job of preventing illness and keeping people out of the hospital.
And he sought to debunk what he called "misinformation" about the vaccines, noting there isn't a "single validated case of a vaccine causing a death in the U.S.," nor is there any evidence the vaccines affect fertility.
