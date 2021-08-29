Researcher plots relationship between Trump support, vaccine hesitancy from coast to coast

COVID-19 vaccinations have become a very politicized issue, but a health care researcher has shown in bright blue and bold red just how stark that politicization is.

Charles Gaba, a health care data analyst who runs a website called ACASignups.net, plotted vaccine rates for every county in the U.S. alongside the percentage of voters in each county who cast ballets for former President Donald Trump in the last election.

What he found was a strong correlation in nearly every state, including Nebraska: The higher the percentage of its population that voted for Trump, the fewer people per capita who are vaccinated against COVID-19.

In Nebraska, only three counties have reached the mark where 50% or more of their populations are fully vaccinated — Douglas, Lancaster and Thurston counties. Those also happen to be the only counties in Nebraska where Trump did not reach at least 50% support in the 2020 election.

At the other end of the scale, several counties where Trump received more than 90% of the votes cast have vaccination rates of less than 20%, including Arthur, Grant, Hayes, Logan and McPherson counties.

The results are similar in states bordering Nebraska, although they are not as pronounced.