Rescheduled national RV event coming to Lincoln next month

Another major event that had to be rescheduled because of the pandemic is coming to Lincoln next month.

The Family Motor Coach Association's “Golden Getaway” International Convention and RV Expo will roll into the Lancaster Event Center Fairgrounds Aug. 24-27.

The event, which is likely the largest RV event to ever come to Nebraska, was originally scheduled for the summer of 2020 but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We’re looking forward to making our first visit to Nebraska for an FMCA International Convention and RV Expo,” FMCA events director Doug Uhlenbrock said in a news release. “All of the excitement that was squashed by the pandemic in 2020 is amping up again, and we are making plans to have a great time in Lincoln. We’ve been impressed during our planning meetings by all that the city and the Lancaster Event Center have to offer RV enthusiasts, and we can’t wait for this gathering.”

FMCA said that it is expecting the owners of nearly 700 RVs will travel to Nebraska to take part in this rescheduled gathering.

Though the people who come to Lincoln for the event don't stay in hotels, they do spend plenty of money in the community. FCMA has in the past estimated the economic impact of its conventions in similar-sized cities at $10 million to $15 million.

The event isn’t just for members. FMCA invites all RV owners to join the festivities along with those who may be considering the RV lifestyle or are just curious about the event.

One key element of the event is the RV Expo, at which RV manufacturers and dealers display the latest models and invite convention attendees and members of the public to stop by for a tour.

One-day passes are available and cost $10 per person or $25 for a family of three or more. Children 12 and under are admitted free with an accompanying adult, and individuals with an active military ID are admitted free as well.

The expo is offering free admission to all visitors on its last day, Aug. 27.

The RV expo is the third major national event making its way to Lincoln after being postponed by the pandemic.

The National High School Finals Rodeo came to Lincoln last summer after having to cancel plans to host the event at the Event Center in 2020. And the USA Roller Sports National Championships just wrapped up competition on Sunday after having its return to Lincoln postponed by a year.