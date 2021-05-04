Republican gubernatorial candidate endorses revolutionary new state consumption tax

Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster on Tuesday announced his support for adoption of a proposed new consumption tax to replace the state's income, corporate, sales and property tax system.

The consumption tax proposal (LR11CA), authored by Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, calls for a vote of the people in 2022 on a constitutional amendment that would revolutionize the state's tax system.

His proposal is scheduled for debate by the Legislature on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, supporters announced that Art Laffer, an economist who became nationally prominent during the Reagan administration when he served as a member of the president's economic policy advisory board, will be in Lincoln Thursday to promote the concept.

Laffer is scheduled to dine with state senators Thursday evening at the Hruska Law Center across the street from the Capitol.

The consumption tax would be applied to the purchase of services and new goods.

Erdman's proposal "would eliminate the excessive burden imposed on Nebraska families and businesses by the current (tax) code that overly relies on property taxes to fund education and local governments," Herbster said in a statement released by his campaign.