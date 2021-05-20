Report shows need for youth mentors in Lincoln, especially men and people of color

Lincoln needs mentors.
That’s the upshot of the first report on mentoring in the Capital City, a study conducted by the Lincoln Youth Mentoring Coalition, a group created in June to support mentoring programs.
While there are 2,370 young people in Lancaster County who have a mentor, 926 young people are on waiting lists, according to the 2021 State of Mentoring Report, funded by a Community Health Endowment grant. Of those young people with mentors, 76% live in poverty, the report found.
There’s a particular need for nonwhite mentors: while 51% of the mentees identify as people of color, just 12% of mentors are people of color.
Another need: Men. The study found that most of the young people on waiting lists for mentors are male, and 41% of young people being mentored are male, while men comprise just 36% of those who mentor.
The survey includes data gathered from six mentoring agencies between June 2019 and July 2020, but includes other information from 26 organizations that are part of the coalition and either provide mentoring services or support them.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the needs outlined in the report should act as a catalyst for more volunteers.
“Thank you to the thousands of adults in our community who already know the transformational effect mentoring can have on a young person and on the adult mentor,” she said.
In addition to the need for more mentors, the report identified another: funding to pay for staff to recruit and train volunteers and ensuring quality. While the majority of programs met minimum program standards, the report found a need for specific training around cultural competency with regard to race, ethnicity, LGBTQ issues and working with children with disabilities.
During the pandemic, most mentoring programs switched to online meetings, though fewer mentors volunteered and that meant 13% fewer young people had mentors. Many of the programs couldn’t meet at school, which presented a particular challenge, the report found. Fundraising efforts for mentoring organizations also took a hit.
The coalition hopes to research the long-term results of mentoring, find other gaps in service, and identify barriers that keep people from becoming mentors.
“I think this report is a map and it is telling us the direction we need to go,” said Lori Seibel, president and CEO of the Community Health Endowment. “There is no longer a question of what the problem is or which direction we head. And our charge now is to say ‘what are we going to do with what we now know.’”
