Report shows need for youth mentors in Lincoln, especially men and people of color

Lincoln needs mentors.

That’s the upshot of the first report on mentoring in the Capital City, a study conducted by the Lincoln Youth Mentoring Coalition, a group created in June to support mentoring programs.

While there are 2,370 young people in Lancaster County who have a mentor, 926 young people are on waiting lists, according to the 2021 State of Mentoring Report, funded by a Community Health Endowment grant. Of those young people with mentors, 76% live in poverty, the report found.

There’s a particular need for nonwhite mentors: while 51% of the mentees identify as people of color, just 12% of mentors are people of color.

Another need: Men. The study found that most of the young people on waiting lists for mentors are male, and 41% of young people being mentored are male, while men comprise just 36% of those who mentor.

The survey includes data gathered from six mentoring agencies between June 2019 and July 2020, but includes other information from 26 organizations that are part of the coalition and either provide mentoring services or support them.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the needs outlined in the report should act as a catalyst for more volunteers.