Report: High-quality child care means raising wages of workers often paid below poverty level

For the past 43 years, Sue Wambaugh has run a child care business from her Lincoln home, a passion that required her and her husband to start a property rental business on the side.

“Having a second career helped us make it,” said Wambaugh, who works 11-hour days with no paid vacation, retirement or sick leave. “It’s why I’ve been in it so long and a real good reason why (others) leave the field. Not because they want to, because they are forced. They can’t make ends meet.”

Wambaugh’s story isn’t unique: Her and her colleagues’ experiences are embedded in statistics that comprise more than 100 pages of a report to be released Thursday on the challenges facing the early childhood workforce.

The report is a culmination of three years of work by the Nebraska Early Childhood Workforce Commission, which concludes providing high-quality child care to all the state's families who need it would cost $450 million more than Nebraskans now spend.

And lots of families need that care.

“Nebraska leads the nation in the number of women who are in the workforce with children under age 6,” said Sam Meisels, executive director of the Buffett Institute, which convened the commission of more than 40 public- and private-sector leaders.