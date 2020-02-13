Report: Above-average risk of spring flooding, especially on Missouri

There is virtually no snowpack in Nebraska, which means less water to run off into creeks and rivers. Unfortunately, many areas of eastern South and North Dakota have a foot or more of snow on the ground, most of which will eventually make its way into the Missouri.

Soil moisture levels remain elevated because of above-average precipitation that has continued into this year. Precipitation in much of northern and eastern Nebraska has been 150-200% of normal over the past three months.

The good news is there is very little ice on the rivers, so the risk of ice jams that can exacerbate flooding is low, the report said.

Ultimately, how bad the spring flooding will be will likely come down to the location and intensity of additional rain and snow, the report said.

However, there still could be flooding in some places even if spring weather is mild, because the Corps will still need to increase releases from upstream dams on the river to prevent the reservoirs from overflowing.

The Corps estimates 2020 runoff will reach 36.3 million acre-feet — the ninth highest out of 122 years — so there will likely be significant water releases from the upriver dams. The highest runoff year was 2011 with 61 million acre-feet, followed by last year, with 60.9 million acre-feet.